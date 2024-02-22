Kelly Johnson to lead Acronis A/NZ

Strengthening relationships with distributors and supporting partners will be key.

Kelly Johnson (Acronis). Credit: Supplied

Cyber security vendor Acronis has named Kelly Johnson as its new general manager for Australia and New Zealand.

Johnson will lead the channel-focused business, strengthening relationships with distributors and supporting partners to meet the cyber security demands.

"Acronis is going through a period of hypergrowth in the region, driven by the rollout of AI-driven cybersecurity functionality complementing traditional backup. Johnson's expertise in cybersecurity and developing channel ecosystems underscores the significance we place on this market. She has a proven track record of setting business direction and achieving strategic goals,” Acronis SVP sales and global channel for APJ and MEA Pasha Ershow said.

Johnson has a remarkable track record of success in managing multifunctional teams across regions.

With more than 30 years of industry experience, she held multiple roles at Ingram Micro in five different countries and led the sales team at Arrow ECS A/NZ. She has also served as the country manager for Australia at ESET.

“The demand for a cybersecurity solution that covers all attack vectors and aids customers in ensuring security maturity in an easy and efficient way is remarkable,” Johnson said.

“Acronis provides one of the very best solutions for Australian and New Zealand businesses, and I am eager to work with our distributors, channel partners and service providers to deliver it.”