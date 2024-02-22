Assurity Consulting invests in Aussie expansion and cloud assets

Garth Hamilton (Assurity Consulting) Credit: Supplied

Wellington-based Assurity Consulting is on a growth path in 2024 with plans to expand its Australian presence and capitalise on significant market opportunities in the pipeline. Founder and director, Garth Hamilton shared its investment strategy for the year ahead, dabbling with AI and enhancements made to its Assurity Cloud platform.

What’s in store for Assurity Consulting in 2024?

The last couple of years have seen the New Zealand economy struggle to return to growth. We expect, on the back of increasing business confidence, and the latent need for New Zealand businesses to implement digital transformations and adopt cloud and AI solutions, that we will see a return to growth in 2024.

We remain committed to improving the success of these complex projects for our clients through our specialist suite of services and our assurance platform-as-a-service, Assurity Cloud.

With several significant opportunities in the pipeline and our expanding presence in Australia, our business is planning on growing in demand in 2024.

What have been some of your proudest achievements in the past few months?

Over the past year, we have achieved significant milestones, including expanding our reach to Australia and Manila, Philippines.

This expansion demonstrates our commitment to delivering quality assurance and business analysis consulting services at scale.

Our reputation as a trusted partner for organisations seeking excellence in software delivery and digital transformation has enabled us to grow quickly over the years and now establish a base in Australia.

On the technology side, we have been continuing to invest in our transformative quality engineering solutions. We have developed specific engineering assets to lower the risk, and the time taken, by our clients to implement cloud-based ERP solutions.

These assets are based on our own assurance platform-as-a-solution. And lastly, I am proud of how the team has responded to the economic downturn of the last 2-years which has been a difficult time for everyone.

What’s your unique value proposition in the market?

Enterprises seeking a competitive edge are adopting next-generation technologies such as cloud, artificial intelligence, and data.

To achieve business value with speed, lower cost and greater customer experience, these enterprises need modern quality engineering and assurance practices.

We answer the question ‘are we doing the right thing and are we doing it right?’ Our unique value proposition lies in not only being 100 per cent New Zealand-owned but also in our focus on developing innovative solutions to help our clients implement complex projects.

This distinction underscores our deep-rooted commitment to the local business community and our understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities these complex projects present.

Our team of skilled professionals bring a wealth of industry expertise and technical knowledge to every project, ensuring that our clients receive tailored solutions that drive tangible results and foster long-term success.

Poor-quality software is everywhere, and it is eye-wateringly expensive. One report, “The Cost of Poor Software Quality in the U.S.” from the Consortium for Information and Software Quality (CISQ) says the 2021 bill for defective software in the USA alone is an estimated $2.41 trillion.

In New Zealand, we have also seen the severe impact of poor quality practices. Software changes constantly, as does the environment in which it is used, and the integrations between internal systems and an enterprise's ecosystem.

This necessitates ongoing scheduled or even continuous testing so defects are rapidly identified and remedied before causing problems in production environments.

That’s precisely why Assurity Consulting developed our Assurity Cloud Platform solution. This enables us to build and run tests continuously with minimal overhead.

We have enhanced this platform to provide pre-developed test assets for each of the main cloud ERP solutions.

What are some of the key areas you’ll be investing in for the business?

We will continue to invest in our Assurity Cloud assets and in our Australian expansion. These give us greater economic resilience.

In New Zealand, we will be expanding our market coverage and strengthening relationships with our clients by augmenting our business development and account management teams.

These investments will enable us to better understand and anticipate our clients' needs, positioning us for sustained growth and excellence in service delivery.

And lastly, artificial intelligence in testing is an area our teams have been trialling.

Incorporating more AI into our backend and frontline consultants' work is a focus area for us. By leveraging AI technologies, we aim to enhance productivity and efficiency.

Are there any particular skills/certifications you’ll be looking to acquire?

Training remains a priority as we recognise that our success is driven by our people.

We will continue to prioritise certifications and training programs that align with the leading cloud solutions as well as emerging industry standards and best practices.

This ensures that our team remains at the forefront of technological innovation and thought leadership in the field of quality assurance and business analysis. And the last couple of years have highlighted the importance of good leadership skills and this will be a focus for our management teams over the next couple of years.

What does the current tech landscape look like? And how are you shifting to achieve your goals with reach and scale?

The current technology landscape is evolving rapidly, characterised by advancements in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cyber security, and data analytics.

These technologies are driving innovation and transforming industries. For Assurity it is about supporting our clients to embrace these beneficial but complex technological trends. To achieve that, how we deliver business analysis and software testing has been constantly evolving.

Our clients need a quality-first approach to complex projects, which starts with developing actionable insights for our clients through our business analysis services. And then to deliver an integrated complex solution, our clients need a focus on quality engineering.

By building Assurity Cloud coupled with our test engineers and analysts in New Zealand and Manila, we help our clients more easily adopt next-generation technology without business disruptions. And our reach has now extended to our cousins in Australia.

What are some of the markets that you’ll be strategically targeting this year?

In the upcoming year, we will be strategically targeting markets that offer growth opportunities and align with our core strengths and expertise.

This includes expanding our presence in Queensland where there is a stronger economy. We are expecting the private sector to lead the economic growth, and for us, this will be a focus in Auckland and Christchurch.

And we are also excited about supporting the new government's reform program as the year develops.

What are some key lessons that you’ve learnt in business in the past few months?

One key lesson we've learned in the past few months is the importance of agility and adaptability in navigating dynamic business environments. Many of us have experienced ‘V’ shaped economic recoveries such as after the global financial crisis of 2007 to 2009. But I doubt anyone has experienced a ‘W’ shaped (double dip) recession.

Unfortunately for New Zealand, this occurred in an election year with a change of government. This has been a unique and hard time for many businesses.

We've learnt to embrace uncertainty and proactively adjust our strategies and operations to meet evolving challenges and opportunities. This was difficult, but by remaining flexible and agile, we can effectively navigate uncertainty and position ourselves for long-term success in a rapidly changing environment.