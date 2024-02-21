SoftwareOne promotes Trevor Grech to A/NZ lead

Trevor Grech (SoftwareOne) Credit: SoftwareOne

Consulting and software firm SoftwareOne has promoted its director of sales Trevor Grech to lead Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

Holding the role of managing director A/NZ, Grech will be tasked with helping accelerate SoftwareOne's sales in software, cloud and applications, SAP and IT asset management.

Grech first joined SoftwareOne from Fujitsu in 2020 and has held various roles including senior account director, director of mid-market sales and director of software sales before his promotion to leading overall sales.

He brings with him 13 years of IT experience as well as over 20 years of sales experience at companies such as Fujitsu, PepsiCo and Nestle.

"With a solid foundation and an exceptional team, I am confident that we will continue to drive innovation and provide unparalleled solutions to our clients," Grech said. "We'll boost investment in our SMC segment, people and partners to drive positive customer outcomes. Our tailored services, solutions and platforms will help customers achieve efficient IT programs and unlock technology's value."

Raphael Erb, Asia Pacific regional president at SoftwareOne, said Grech has a passion for the business. "This appointment is a testament to the talent within our organisation," he said.

SoftwareOne is headquartered in Switzerland and is a Microsoft Gold Partner.