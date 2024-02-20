Check Point puts partner capabilities and growth at centre of new program

Credit: Leo Lynch

Cyber security vendor Check Point Software Technologies has released a new partner program placing growth and capabilities at the centre.

The program focuses on boosting deal closure rates, which boosts business growth, and streamlines quoting processes for quicker customer response.

It also encourages partners to develop specialised expertise, adding more value to their services along with access to essential tools and resources.

Some of the new program features include a new consolidated tiering model consisting of Advanced, Professional, Premier and Elite status.

A new discount pricing model is also on the table along with offering deal protection on renewals.

Free certifications are also being offered to help partners meet compliance levels including customised tracks based on the partner’s go-to-market model.Specialisation that contains additional training and certification has also been added, potentially attracting a further 20 per cent discount.

The vendor has also updated its app with new use cases providing access to training and enablement, subject matter experts and instantaneous deal registrations.

“In light of the current climate and increasing rate of cyber threats, we are launching a new partner program to help our partners accelerate their efforts in providing the best cybersecurity,” Check Point global VP of partner ecosystem, Francisco Criado said.

“We are excited to continue this journey with our partners, providing them with the best tools, resources, and support they need to thrive in our dynamic industry.”

The enhanced program aligns with Check Point’s comprehensive platform, enabling partners to effectively cross-sell and up-sell advanced security solutions.

Check Point A/NZ head of channel Leo Lynch said offering more training to individuals and partners was critical to its business growth, particular as it aims at different market segments across enterprise, mid-market and SMBs.

Across A/NZ Check Point distributors include Dicker Data, Duo, Orca Tech and Westcon-Comstor.

“As we move further down into the chain, having that quick turnaround and pricing through our distributors is critical,” he said. “The MSSP and MSP are a massive opportunity for us and it’s an area that’s growing.”

Atturra Managed Services security team lead Stephen Donaldson said the new program signifies a significant shift in structure and approach, introducing a simplified framework designed to empower and deliver tangible benefits to the partner network.

“The refined tier model, featuring linear progression requirements, facilitates a clear understanding of ongoing obligations related to bookings and certifications,” Donaldson said.

“Check Point has implemented substantial changes to enhance support for partners, including an improved, predictable, and stackable discounting model, as well as offering ‘paid-for training’ and certifications.

“Specialisations in product areas (network, cloud, endpoint) further enhance the discounting and training offering. Partners now have the flexibility to tailor their expertise to specific areas and marketed solutions, allowing them to stack additional discounts and deliver specialised outcomes for customers utilising the Check Point product ecosystem.”