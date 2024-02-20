Orca Tech to distribute Singapore’s Cyfirma in A/NZ

Credit: Supplied

Orca Tech has signed a distribution agreement with Singaporean threat intelligence vendor Cyfirma for Australia and New Zealand.

As a result, Orca Tech's partners will gain access to Cyfirma's platforms, DeCYFIR and DeTCT, which provide threat monitoring and analytics to the organisation's critical assets.

According to Cyfirma and Orca Technology, the partnership will bring an "outside-in" view where organisations can "see through the hacker's lens and start using predictive intelligence to mitigate risk".

Craig Ashwood, general manager of Orca Technology, said the IT channel in Australia and New Zealand is "primed" for Cyfirma as it will "provide a competitive advantage" to their businesses.

"Having a platform that can automate the monitoring of your corporate cyber reputation, attack surface exposure and your end-to-end supply chain risk is a game changer," he added. "Actionable insights that are derived from this telemetry will benefit anyone concerned about their data being on the dark web or vulnerable corporate assets exposed on the internet."

Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Singapore with offices in Japan, India, the United States and the European Union.

"When you look at the sheer number of data breaches and cyber attacks, it's clear that organisations need a different strategy to fight the unseen enemy. What's needed is a new approach where an organisation has the ability to identify impending attacks and rapidly deploy mitigation tactics on the fly to stop an adversary in their tracks," said Mike Henry, chief technology officer at Cyfirma.

"We are excited to partner with Orca Technology, and together we shall work towards helping the government and businesses build greater agility to detect threats and expedite remediations, contributing towards making Australian cyberspace safer for businesses and citizens to live, work and play."