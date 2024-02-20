ProHance appoints Brendan Maree as first A/NZ lead

Brendan Maree (ProHance) Credit: ProHance

ProHance has cemented its position in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) with the appointment of Brendan Maree as its first vice president and country manager for the region.

In addition to being its first VP and country manager for A/NZ, ARN understands Maree is also the India-headquartered workforce management software vendor’s first employee in-country. However, the company entered the A/NZ market in June last year through a partnership with IT services and consulting company Open Orbit.

In the position, Maree will focus on bringing in customers and introducing the company's products to private sector enterprises and public sector agencies.

He steps into the role after 25 years in the IT industry, with his most recent position being a senior sales director at Amelia for a 10-month stint. Prior to this, he served five years as 8×8's vice president for Asia Pacific (APAC).

He also worked at Interactive Intelligence, IPL Communications, Mobile Coverage Solutions, Andrew Corporation, Anritsu, among other roles. Additionally, he served in the Royal Australian Navy for close to nine years as an electronic weapon systems technician.

“We are confident that Brendan Maree’s extensive experience and strategic mindset will significantly contribute to ProHance's success in the Australia and New Zealand market,” said ProHance CEO Ankur Dhingra.