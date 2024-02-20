Menu
Google Cloud appoints Gary Denman as new A/NZ partner lead

Google Cloud appoints Gary Denman as new A/NZ partner lead

Takes on the role from Angela Coronica, who is taking a career break.

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Gary Denman

Gary Denman

Credit: Supplied

Google Cloud has promoted Gary Denman as the head of partners and alliances for Australia and New Zealand. 

Denman takes on the role from Angela Coronica, who is taking a career break to focus on family commitments. 

Coronica spent the past two years at Google Cloud and was previously at Cisco in various leadership roles for more than 16 years. 

Having spent the last four years as the head of sales transformation at Google Cloud Australia and New Zealand, in his new role, Denman will continue to build the local channel ecosystem, overseeing and deepening key partner relationships. 

“Gary's experience and understanding of the market will be foundational in helping our partners create innovation and deliver customer outcomes via Google Cloud,” Google Cloud Asia Pacific partners and alliances managing director, Anthony McMahon said. 

“We are thankful for Angela's contributions and wish her all the best for the future."

Denman comes into the role with more than 30 years of global experience spanning IT specialist management and sales. Before joining Google Cloud in 2020, he was vice president Australia and New Zealand of security software company, McAfee. He will continue to be based in Sydney.

“I’m delighted to take on this new role and work closely with our valued partners. Our partners play a key role in helping businesses implement important technologies like AI, and I look forward to working alongside them to help our customers get the best from our solutions,” Denman said. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

EDGE 2024

Register your interest now for EDGE 2024!

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

How MSPs can capitalise on integrating AI into existing services

How MSPs can capitalise on integrating AI into existing services

​Given the pace of change, scale of digitalisation and evolution of generative AI, partners must get ahead of the trends to capture the best use of innovative AI solutions to develop new service opportunities. For MSPs, integrating AI capabilities into existing service portfolios can unlock enhancements in key areas including managed hosting, cloud computing and data centre management. This exclusive Reseller News roundtable in association with rhipe, a Crayon company and VMware, focused on how partners can integrate generative AI solutions into existing service offerings and unlocking new revenue streams.

How MSPs can capitalise on integrating AI into existing services
Access4 holds inaugural A/NZ Annual Conference

Access4 holds inaugural A/NZ Annual Conference

​Access4 held its inaugural Annual Conference in Port Douglass, Queensland, for Australia and New Zealand from 9-11 October, hosting partners from across the region with presentations on Access4 product updates, its 2023 Partner of the Year awards and more.

Access4 holds inaugural A/NZ Annual Conference
Show Comments
 