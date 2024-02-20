Google Cloud appoints Gary Denman as new A/NZ partner lead

Takes on the role from Angela Coronica, who is taking a career break.

Gary Denman Credit: Supplied

Google Cloud has promoted Gary Denman as the head of partners and alliances for Australia and New Zealand.

Denman takes on the role from Angela Coronica, who is taking a career break to focus on family commitments.

Coronica spent the past two years at Google Cloud and was previously at Cisco in various leadership roles for more than 16 years.

Having spent the last four years as the head of sales transformation at Google Cloud Australia and New Zealand, in his new role, Denman will continue to build the local channel ecosystem, overseeing and deepening key partner relationships.

“Gary's experience and understanding of the market will be foundational in helping our partners create innovation and deliver customer outcomes via Google Cloud,” Google Cloud Asia Pacific partners and alliances managing director, Anthony McMahon said.

“We are thankful for Angela's contributions and wish her all the best for the future."

Denman comes into the role with more than 30 years of global experience spanning IT specialist management and sales. Before joining Google Cloud in 2020, he was vice president Australia and New Zealand of security software company, McAfee. He will continue to be based in Sydney.

“I’m delighted to take on this new role and work closely with our valued partners. Our partners play a key role in helping businesses implement important technologies like AI, and I look forward to working alongside them to help our customers get the best from our solutions,” Denman said.