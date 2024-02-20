Mercury Energy claims success in Trustpower customer migration to Gentrack

Integration programme spending is on track at a cost-to-date of $44 million.

Vince Hawksworth (Mercury Energy) Credit: Supplied

Mercury Energy's efforts to migrate its mass market customers to a Gentrack billing system were successfully completed in the half-year to the end of December.

The shift comes after Bay of Plenty-based Trustpower sold its telecommunications and power retail business to Mercury in 2022.

The $441 million sale included Trustpower’s existing retail contracts to supply fixed and wireless broadband and mobile phone services, electricity and gas. It did not include any of Trustpower’s industrial or commercial electricity customers, nor any of its generation assets.

Mercury told shareholders today customer acquisition activity throughout the half year was reduced to help manage the migration.

“This gives us a solid platform to deliver greater value for customers in terms of choice, enhanced experience, and the delivery of new and innovative solutions,” Mercury CEO Vince Hawksworth said.

Integration programme spending to date was on track at $44 million relative to the $50 million forecast. That broke down as $25 million of operating expenditure and $19 million of capital expenditure.

The business, therefore, remained on track to realise previously forecast integration benefits, with the majority of these expected to be realised in Mercury's 2025 financial year.

As of 31 March, 2021, Trustpower's telecommunications business claimed 111,000 telecommunications connections and 6000 on its mobile service.

Bringing the retail businesses of Mercury and Trustpower together would also deliver scale to make meaningful investment in the underlying IT systems, driving greater innovation for customers, Hawksworth said at the time.



NZX-listed Gentrack played a key behind-the-scenes role in the sale, delivering an Amazon Web Services-based project allowing Trustpower's commercial and industrial businesses to operate independently of its residential retail division.

The combined business was expected to have around 780,000 connections across both energy and telco services.