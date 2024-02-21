Reserve Bank, Contact Energy reset CRM software rollouts

Contact Energy's Te Mihi geothermal power plant near Taupō. Credit: Contact Energy

Prominent New Zealand organisations have reset major customer relationship management software projects over the last year.

Wellington-based Contact Energy told shareholders this week it had cancelled the CRM portion of an SAP-based ERP upgrade and booked a $3.9 million writedown.

"Our customer relationship management system upgrade programme is not continuing as originally planned," Contact's chief information officer, Iain Gauld, told Reseller News.



"We have deliberately paused the CRM system upgrade as we’ve realised our initial choice of software wasn’t going to best meet our needs."

The rest of Contact's ERP system upgrade to SAP S/4HANA was completed successfully last year.

Contact was now reviewing different CRM software options and would look to make an investment "at an appropriate time", Gauld said.

The company's current SAP CRM system remained supported until 2030 and services to customers would not be affected.

At the Reserve Bank, a CRM project called Koru and based on Microsoft Dynamics CRM was originally envisaged as an enterprise-wide capability costing $8 million.

However, according to the bank's annual review before Parliament, the project's budget and scope were significantly reduced, to just $1.3 million, leading into the 2022/23 financial year.

The timeline on the project was also extended due to delays with onboarding a successful external vendor/delivery partner.



Koru was to be used to manage relationships with external organisations, particularly regulated entities, the bank's 2023 annual report said

A spokesperson said the shift from the original business case costs allowed the bank to focus on replacing its legacy CRM, dubbed BORIS, with Koru while also establishing a platform that would be used for all other CRM requirements in future.

"The enterprise CRM foundations, including Koru, were delivered for a total cost of $4.09 million, and went into production use by our supervision teams, and the economics and money and cash directorates in November 2023," the spokesperson said.

The Koru project had successfully replaced all the functional components of BORIS, which would be decommissioned this month.

"Koru will be extended to support licencing, enforcement and other use cases delivered through the Deposit Takers Act project, delivering upon the enterprise foundations built through the Koru project," the spokesperson said.

As reported last week, Auckland-based Genesis Energy is also deploying new enterprise software in a $70 million project which will see NZX-listed Gentrack provide both its core billing software and Salesforce-based CRM functionality.