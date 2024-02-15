Orro lands in NZ, acquires Liquid IT

Liquid’s 45 employees will be retained, working alongside the Orro team to leverage each other's expertise and capabilities.

MSP Orro has expanded its geographic stable outside of Australia through acquiring Wellington-based MSP Liquid IT.

Since launching in 2015, Liquid IT provides cyber security, managed services, cloud, and connectivity solutions to customers in government, transport and public services.

“As the first international expansion for Orro, we are pleased to welcome Liquid to our family. This acquisition is another milestone in our growth strategy as we work to provide faster, simpler, and more secure managed service solutions - now not only in Australia, but in New Zealand,” Orro CEO Daniel Greengarten said.

“With strength and expertise across New Zealand, we look forward to collaborating with the Liquid team to continue driving our shared goal of deconstructing siloed IT services in place of fluid and flexible solutions.”

As part of this acquisition, Liquid’s 45 employees will be retained, working alongside the Orro team to leverage each other's expertise and capabilities to deliver high-performing solutions across networking, cybersecurity, cloud and unified communications.

“Orro and Liquid both have the unique goal of simplifying and reshaping the way IT and managed services are understood and implemented. When we launched Liquid in 2015, we wanted to provide our customers with flexible solutions, implemented seamlessly, with a key commitment to always deliver for our clients, no excuses,” Liquid IT director Nick Halikias said.

“Joining forces with Orro enables us to take this goal to the next level and we’re excited to see what comes next.”

Orro, which was founded from a merger between Comscentre, CustomTec, Correct Solutions, and Mach Technology Group in 2021, continues to ramp up its acquisition strategy in the market, recently adding Melbourne-based IT consulting and services firm NW Computing in October 2023.



















