Genesis Energy opens the books on $70M transformation

Investment to support a reduction of 200 retail-focused staff across 2024 and 2025 financial years.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Ed Hyde (Genesis Energy)

Genesis Energy expects to invest around $70 million on billing software from NZX-listed Gentrack and CRM from Salesforce over the next three years.

Energy sector specialist Gentrack, also a Salesforce consulting partner, will lead the rollout and integration of both platforms with support from Salesforce professional services.

"There's no other party involved, other than our own resource," a spokesperson told Reseller News.

A key project goal is to meet 90 per cent of Genesis Energy's requirements "out of the box".

A November presentation to shareholders, delivered by chief transformation and techology officer Ed Hyde, described the combination of platforms, selected last November, as a "world leading, cloud enabled capability". 

The first go-live is planned at Genesis business Frank in late 2024.

Genesis aims to transform into a focused and simplified business, in part through a more focused and efficient technology programme. Within technology, the goal is to execute a smaller number of activities more effectively.

In addition to the major billing and CRM component, until recently dubbed Project Rubiks, Genesis Energy's general ledger will also be upgraded and a trading and risk platform implemented.

While project costs will surge over the next three years, non-project costs are forecast to reduce due to simplification and streamlining.. Long term technology costs are expected to stabilise at 2023 levels adjusted for inflation, around $65 million a year.

The focus on simplification, automation and digitisation along with straight-through-processing was expected to support a reduction of 200 retail-focused staff across the 2024 and 2025 financial years.

More broadly, Genesis is building a stronger position in renewables, including solar power and grid-scale batteries, as part of a $1.1 billion investment programme running through to 2030.


