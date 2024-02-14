Menu
DXC appoints ex-PwC partner Kylie Watson to head up A/NZ security

Based in Canberra, Australia

DXC Technology has appointed ex-PwC partner Kylie Watson to head up security for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

Watson will be based in Canberra and responsible for assisting DXC customers enhance their cyber security standings and protect them from attacks through advisory and managed security services.

She comes into the role after spending a year at PwC as partner of cyber security and digital trust. Prior to this, she also worked at IBM, Deloitte and SAP, among other companies, with DXC president for Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa Seelan Nayagam adding that she is well suited for the role.

"Kylie is a great fit for not just her role but also the organisational culture that we have built here at DXC Technology, with her commitment and passion towards supporting and expanding diversity and inclusion initiatives," he said.

On her appointment, Watson said she is excited to join a team "with the right focus that boasts experience across multiple industries".

"I feel confident in our ability to deliver expert services and threat intelligence to our customers across their IT environment and operations while spreading awareness on how to withstand security threats by using smart cyber resilience strategies," she added.


