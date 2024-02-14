Wiise teams with Endeavour and Thyme Technologies for NZ market push

Several trans-Tasman businesses have adopted Wiise since its 2018 launch.

Charlie Wood (Wiise) Credit: Supplied

ERP platform developer Wiise has inked strategic partnerships with New Zealand technology solutions providers Endeavour and Thyme Technologies.

Wiise CEO Charlie Wood said the partnerships would enable local businesses to access more robust, tailored solutions, streamline their operations and make data-driven decisions.

"When we entered the New Zealand market last year, we felt it was critical to have a product actually designed for local businesses," he said.

"Private businesses are the heart of New Zealand’s economy, and many of these companies are ready to move to the next stage and deploy more comprehensive and powerful business software."

Wiise was launched in 2018 by KPMG Australia, Commonwealth Bank (CBA) and Microsoft. Several organisations across Australia and New Zealand, including Capital Transport, Terra Mater Floors, and Business SA, use its platfrom to manage their businesses.



“We’ve customised Wiise to be built for New Zealand businesses," Wood said. "We’ve included a fully automated payroll solution compliant with New Zealand’s Inland Revenue – Te Tari Taake department, and automated bank feeds that work with major New Zealand banks."

Endeavour CEO Tim Ryley said the new partnership would allow the company to provide further benefits to its customers and give them a competitive edge.

"Endeavour focuses on working with world-class software companies, and we’ve seen first-hand how Wiise’s solution can help SMBs improve efficiency, lower the cost of doing business and innovate," Ryley said.

"Microsoft’s Business Central ERP platform is very popular and, with Wiise, we can now offer another level of functionality out of the box over and above the already very good base Business Central platform, as well as tap into the Wiise partner ecosystem.”

Read more: Whakatane District seeks replacement for legacy Ozone ERP

Thyme Technologies director Mathew Bland said many New Zealand SMBs had outgrown older small business software and needed something to take them to the next level.

"We’re seeing increasing demand for cloud-based, SaaS solutions like Wiise, and we believe working together will unlock the next growth opportunities for local businesses."

In December, Wiise announced Employment Hero as its local payroll solutions partner, enabling New Zealand businesses to automate and simplify their HR operations and to stay compliant with changing employment laws and regulations.

Wiise said it had tripled its revenue over the past two years, with 60 per cent year-on-year growth. The company's team had also grown to over 40 staff after it secured a $16 million investment from KPMG Australia.

Thyme Technologies is also a Sage partner while Endeavour also delivers MYOB Advanced software.