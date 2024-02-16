Spark, One NZ joint venture Hourua joins global public safety network standards group

Credit: Rob O'Neill

New Zealand emergency telecommunications service provider Hourua, a joint venture between Spark and One NZ, has joined standards organisation the TCCA.

Hourua was formed to meet the needs of New Zealand’s first responders using the new public safety network Te Kupenga Marutau.

It is contracted by government entity Next Generation Critical Communications to deliver the public safety network’s cellular services for Fire and Emergency New Zealand, New Zealand Police, Hato Hone St John and Wellington Free Ambulance.

The network provide a resilient multi-network cellular solution for first responders to share information, including data, voice, video and images.

Hourua is delivering two key services: public safety network roaming and public safety network priority.

The first was activated in July 2023 and enables domestic cellular roaming across the Spark and One NZ networks, extending mobile coverage for emergency services.

The second is expected to go live in late 2024 and will ensure that emergency services’ voice and data communications receive priority over other users when cellular networks are congested or degraded.

Vaughan Matthews, general manager and head of business of Hourua, said the organisation looked forward to making the most of the combined knowledge across all the members of the wider TCCA community.

“We are delighted to welcome another mobile network operator to TCCA membership’” said TCCA CEO Kevin Graham.

“As in New Zealand, many countries are looking to leverage existing carriers to provide critical communications for public safety and other critical industry sectors. The experience Hourua will bring to our global community will be invaluable in helping other nations and agencies progress their programmes.”