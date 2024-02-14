NZ shines as JB HiFi's group performance stutters

ASX-listed tech retailer continues to invest in New Zealand stores.

Credit: JB HiFi

JB HiFi's New Zealand business is outperforming, recording a 5.1 per cent half-year sales lift compared with an overall group revenue decline of 2.2 per cent.

The retailer's local unit reported $168.7 million in sales for the six month to 31 December and an 8.9 per cent increase in gross profit to $28.2 million. EBIT, however, was down $5.8 million, landing in negative territory by $0.4 million.

That was in part a product of investment in new stores and other initiatives in the region, which helped push cost of doing business up by 11.9 per cent.

Online sales lifted 5.8 per cent to $20.4 million, 12 per cent of total sales.



JB HiFi's Australian sales increased by 0.7 per cent to A$3.6 billion, however EBIT declined 13.7 per cent to A$294.6 million.

The company's Australian Good Guys chain, which it bought in 2016 for A$870 million, recorded a near 10 per cent decline in sales to $1.4 billion.

EBIT was down 30.5 per cent to A$92.5 million.

As reported last September, JB Hi-Fi's FY23 net profit took a A$20 million hit, falling from A$545 million to A$525, while earnings before tax (EBIT) shrunk 3.2 per cent to $769 million.

