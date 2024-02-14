CyberArk hires Alana Sahakian to lead A/NZ partners

Will be responsible for leading and growing the channel business in Australia and New Zealand

Credit: Alana Sahakian (CyberArk)

Security vendor CyberArk has hired Alana Sahakian as its new A/NZ partner manager.

She will be working alongside A/NZ area vice president, Thomas Fikentscher, and supported by strategic partner manager Stephenie Andal.

Sahakian will be responsible for leading and growing the channel business in Australia and New Zealand, focusing on fostering key relationships with strategic partners including global SIs, consultancies, MSPs and technology alliances.

“CyberArk’s channel ecosystem remains a vital component in bolstering our market presence in A/NZ,” Fikentscher said.

“Alana’s appointment will allow CyberArk to strengthen our partnerships and work closely with them to address the cybersecurity needs of organisations across the public and private sectors.”

Prior to joining CyberArk Sahakian has spent the last 10 years in various enterprise software companies, with experience across sales and channel management roles with companies such as Snowflake, Tableau and Oracle.