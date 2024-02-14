Menu
CyberArk hires Alana Sahakian to lead A/NZ partners

CyberArk hires Alana Sahakian to lead A/NZ partners

Will be responsible for leading and growing the channel business in Australia and New Zealand

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: Alana Sahakian (CyberArk)

Security vendor CyberArk has hired Alana Sahakian as its new A/NZ partner manager.

She will be working alongside A/NZ area vice president, Thomas Fikentscher, and supported by strategic partner manager Stephenie Andal.

Sahakian will be responsible for leading and growing the channel business in Australia and New Zealand, focusing on fostering key relationships with strategic partners including global SIs, consultancies, MSPs and technology alliances.

“CyberArk’s channel ecosystem remains a vital component in bolstering our market presence in A/NZ,” Fikentscher said.

“Alana’s appointment will allow CyberArk to strengthen our partnerships and work closely with them to address the cybersecurity needs of organisations across the public and private sectors.”

Prior to joining CyberArk Sahakian has spent the last 10 years in various enterprise software companies, with experience across sales and channel management roles with companies such as Snowflake, Tableau and Oracle. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

EDGE 2024

Register your interest now for EDGE 2024!

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

How MSPs can capitalise on integrating AI into existing services

How MSPs can capitalise on integrating AI into existing services

​Given the pace of change, scale of digitalisation and evolution of generative AI, partners must get ahead of the trends to capture the best use of innovative AI solutions to develop new service opportunities. For MSPs, integrating AI capabilities into existing service portfolios can unlock enhancements in key areas including managed hosting, cloud computing and data centre management. This exclusive Reseller News roundtable in association with rhipe, a Crayon company and VMware, focused on how partners can integrate generative AI solutions into existing service offerings and unlocking new revenue streams.

How MSPs can capitalise on integrating AI into existing services
Access4 holds inaugural A/NZ Annual Conference

Access4 holds inaugural A/NZ Annual Conference

​Access4 held its inaugural Annual Conference in Port Douglass, Queensland, for Australia and New Zealand from 9-11 October, hosting partners from across the region with presentations on Access4 product updates, its 2023 Partner of the Year awards and more.

Access4 holds inaugural A/NZ Annual Conference
Show Comments
 