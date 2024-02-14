Menu
Auckland Transport seeks third business technology testing panelist

Secondary procurement process launched to pre-selected candidates.

Auckland Transport is planning to support its business technology by adding a third testing services provider to its existing panel of two.

The agency has released a request for quotes as part of a secondary procurement process being conducted through the Department of Internal Affairs' consultancy and professional services channel in the all-of-government Marketplace.

Auckland Transport (AT) is inviting competitive quotes from suppliers already shortlisted through Marketplace research. The contract award will be based on the supplier’s expertise, proposed solution and best public value: 

AT intend to create its own local mechanism to award opportunities in an agile manner to meet business needs and timescales.

The move could involve direct source, based on the best fit for purpose, for engagements worth up to $70,000 or through competitive quotes based on the supplier’s expertise, proposed solution and/or best public value for engagements worth more than $70,000.

No minimum amount of contract value or work is guaranteed, AT said, but where practical the agency will
share work or opportunities among panelists where price does not drive the selection.

The deadline for quotes is 10 am, 26 February.

In 2022, Auckland Transport selected HPE's GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform to help optimise public transport in New Zealand's biggest city after significant disruption during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new platform was to deliver an AI-enhanced video feed to promote and optimise public transport and support law enforcement decision-making.



