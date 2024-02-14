Nutanix hires former Datacom talent Jelaine Doncaster as A/NZ channel lead

Takes over from Matt Maw, who left the company in October 2023.

Jelaine Doncaster (Nutanix) Credit: Nutanix

Nutantix has hired ex-Datacom general manager of licensing consulting Jelaine Doncaster to lead its channels in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

In the role, Doncaster will report to Michael Magura, VP of partner sales for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) at Nutanix and help assist its partners with the vendor's platform and capitalise on market trends.

"There is forced change creeping through the market. It's a tricky time for A/NZ partners because they're simultaneously swimming against inflation and other macroeconomic pressures. My goal is to help partners de-risk their businesses and strengthen trust with Nutanix in this new era," she said.

Doncaster takes over the A/NZ channel head role from Matt Maw, who left the position in October 2023 after holding it for a year and a half.

"Having grown up in the channel, few people have a better understanding of the challenges partners face," said Aaron White, GM and VP of sales for APJ at Nutanix. "Jelaine is a natural fit to lead our local channel team because she understands what partners need to remain profitable, achieve better outcomes, and rise through change and uncertainty in the market."

In addition to her time at Datacom, where she worked for a brief three-month stint, Doncaster has also previously worked at SoftwareONE, Data#3, Powerlan INC and Sunrise Computers.