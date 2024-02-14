Menu
Nutanix hires former Datacom talent Jelaine Doncaster as A/NZ channel lead

Nutanix hires former Datacom talent Jelaine Doncaster as A/NZ channel lead

Takes over from Matt Maw, who left the company in October 2023.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Jelaine Doncaster (Nutanix)

Jelaine Doncaster (Nutanix)

Credit: Nutanix

Nutantix has hired ex-Datacom general manager of licensing consulting Jelaine Doncaster to lead its channels in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

In the role, Doncaster will report to Michael Magura, VP of partner sales for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) at Nutanix and help assist its partners with the vendor's platform and capitalise on market trends.

"There is forced change creeping through the market. It's a tricky time for A/NZ partners because they're simultaneously swimming against inflation and other macroeconomic pressures. My goal is to help partners de-risk their businesses and strengthen trust with Nutanix in this new era," she said.

Doncaster takes over the A/NZ channel head role from Matt Maw, who left the position in October 2023 after holding it for a year and a half.

"Having grown up in the channel, few people have a better understanding of the challenges partners face," said Aaron White, GM and VP of sales for APJ at Nutanix. "Jelaine is a natural fit to lead our local channel team because she understands what partners need to remain profitable, achieve better outcomes, and rise through change and uncertainty in the market."

In addition to her time at Datacom, where she worked for a brief three-month stint, Doncaster has also previously worked at SoftwareONE, Data#3, Powerlan INC and Sunrise Computers.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Nutanix

Events

EDGE 2024

Register your interest now for EDGE 2024!

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

How MSPs can capitalise on integrating AI into existing services

How MSPs can capitalise on integrating AI into existing services

​Given the pace of change, scale of digitalisation and evolution of generative AI, partners must get ahead of the trends to capture the best use of innovative AI solutions to develop new service opportunities. For MSPs, integrating AI capabilities into existing service portfolios can unlock enhancements in key areas including managed hosting, cloud computing and data centre management. This exclusive Reseller News roundtable in association with rhipe, a Crayon company and VMware, focused on how partners can integrate generative AI solutions into existing service offerings and unlocking new revenue streams.

How MSPs can capitalise on integrating AI into existing services
Access4 holds inaugural A/NZ Annual Conference

Access4 holds inaugural A/NZ Annual Conference

​Access4 held its inaugural Annual Conference in Port Douglass, Queensland, for Australia and New Zealand from 9-11 October, hosting partners from across the region with presentations on Access4 product updates, its 2023 Partner of the Year awards and more.

Access4 holds inaugural A/NZ Annual Conference
Show Comments
 