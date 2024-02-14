SAP recognises top A/NZ partner performers of 2023

Awards recognise partners committed to enduring relationships and who "live and breathe" delivering customer value.

Todd Salter, global SAP cloud lead at Deloitte, and Kent Lawrence, partner human capital at Deloitte, collect their sustainability and social impact award from SAP A/NZ president and managing director Angela Colantuono and Ashley McGibbon, chief partner officer, SAP A/NZ. Credit: Supplied

SAP has celebrated the achievements of partners across 15 categories at the company's annual Australia and New Zealand partner excellence awards.

The awards recognise partners who are helping customers derive maximum value from their SAP investments, especially in the cloud.

This year, the awards include a new category for industry disruptors, introduced to celebrate SAP solution rollouts that have fundamentally changed the way business is conducted in the market.

Winning entries ranged from those generating the strongest number of deals, pipeline growth and high impact delivery capability through to customer contributions towards a future that looks greener, cleaner and more equal.

The winners are...

DXC Technology: Excellence in demand generation

Accenture: Rise with SAP

For generating an outstanding number of deals, pipeline growth, project delivery, partner certifications and authorisations.

Dyflex Solutions: Grow with SAP

For being the strongest partner in value and volume of deals, pipeline growth and project delivery.

Dyflex Solutions: Mid-market

For highest impact in resell revenue and delivery capability.

Accenture: Overall cloud sales excellence

For showcasing revenue, including partner resell revenue as well as partner influenced revenue.

DXC Technology: Indirect revenue

For strongest partner in overall indirect revenue contribution.

PWC: Rising star

In recognition of movement towards becoming a significant partner.

Joint winners Dyflex Solutions and Deloitte Australia: cloud delivery excellence

For clear adoption of SAP best practices to support delivery and growth.

Accenture: Industry disruptor

For demonstrating how SAP solutions are driving new business models, creating new revenue streams, or fundamentally changing the way business is conducted.

EPI-USE: Customer engagement

For clearly demonstrating how they built a capability to support customers in maximising value from their SAP investment.

OpenText: Solex

For the highest impact from a Solex partner solution.

Prospecta Software: SAP Store

For generating the highest impact from an SAP Store partner solution.

Deloitte New Zealand: Sustainability and social impact

The winner of last year's SAP NZ awards, Deloitte NZ, wins again for showcasing a customer solution that contributes towards a future that looks greener, cleaner, and more equal than the world we live in today.

Discovery Consulting: People development

For the transformation of the partner workforce to support the SAP cloud strategy and customer value journey.

Excelerateds2p: Customer value journey

For showcasing a customer value-based approach through the entire customer lifecycle.

"This year's award winners recognise those partners that are living and breathing the customer value journey and are committed to building enduring relationships that consistently deliver value for our customers across the entire lifecycle," said Angela Colantuono, president and managing director of SAP A/NZ.

"Our partners have and will continue to play an incredibly important role in helping our customers digitally transform for the future, and we look forward to the many collaborations ahead in 2024."