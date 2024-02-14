Menu
James Bergl departs Pax8

James Bergl departs Pax8

He will now take a break while he ponders his next move.

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
James Bergl

James Bergl

Credit: James Bergl

After close to two years, Pax8 APAC vice president of ecosystem and communities, James Bergl has decided to leave the distributor. 

He was one of three executives that brought the distributor into the A/NZ market alongside Chris Sharp and Tracy Lacewell. 

Since bursting into the A/NZ market in April 2022, the distributor has made a couple of acquisitions in Sea Level Operations and Umbrellar, generated 169 new job opportunities Asia Pacific (APAC)-wide, and created significant inroads with several Australian and New Zealand (A/NZ) managed service providers (MSP).

Prior to joining Pax8, Bergl spent six years with Datto as its Australian and New Zealand regional vice president,  driving the vendor’s expansion into the region.

Speaking to ARN, Bergl said he has enjoyed being part of starting up the business and watching it go from “ground zero” into the phenomenal growth mode. He will now take a break while he ponders his next move. 

In the meantime, Sharp will be the main point of contact while a search for a new candidate is underway. 

“After nearly two years with Pax8, James has decided to explore new opportunities. He was instrumental in establishing Pax8 in the APAC region, and we would not have been as successful without him,” Sharp said. “We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Pax8

Events

EDGE 2024

Register your interest now for EDGE 2024!

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

How MSPs can capitalise on integrating AI into existing services

How MSPs can capitalise on integrating AI into existing services

​Given the pace of change, scale of digitalisation and evolution of generative AI, partners must get ahead of the trends to capture the best use of innovative AI solutions to develop new service opportunities. For MSPs, integrating AI capabilities into existing service portfolios can unlock enhancements in key areas including managed hosting, cloud computing and data centre management. This exclusive Reseller News roundtable in association with rhipe, a Crayon company and VMware, focused on how partners can integrate generative AI solutions into existing service offerings and unlocking new revenue streams.

How MSPs can capitalise on integrating AI into existing services
Access4 holds inaugural A/NZ Annual Conference

Access4 holds inaugural A/NZ Annual Conference

​Access4 held its inaugural Annual Conference in Port Douglass, Queensland, for Australia and New Zealand from 9-11 October, hosting partners from across the region with presentations on Access4 product updates, its 2023 Partner of the Year awards and more.

Access4 holds inaugural A/NZ Annual Conference
Show Comments
 