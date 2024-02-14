James Bergl departs Pax8

He will now take a break while he ponders his next move.

James Bergl Credit: James Bergl

After close to two years, Pax8 APAC vice president of ecosystem and communities, James Bergl has decided to leave the distributor.



He was one of three executives that brought the distributor into the A/NZ market alongside Chris Sharp and Tracy Lacewell.

Since bursting into the A/NZ market in April 2022, the distributor has made a couple of acquisitions in Sea Level Operations and Umbrellar, generated 169 new job opportunities Asia Pacific (APAC)-wide, and created significant inroads with several Australian and New Zealand (A/NZ) managed service providers (MSP).

Prior to joining Pax8, Bergl spent six years with Datto as its Australian and New Zealand regional vice president, driving the vendor’s expansion into the region.

Speaking to ARN, Bergl said he has enjoyed being part of starting up the business and watching it go from “ground zero” into the phenomenal growth mode. He will now take a break while he ponders his next move.

In the meantime, Sharp will be the main point of contact while a search for a new candidate is underway.

“After nearly two years with Pax8, James has decided to explore new opportunities. He was instrumental in establishing Pax8 in the APAC region, and we would not have been as successful without him,” Sharp said. “We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”