Trend Micro promotes Srujan Talakokkula to A/NZ lead

Follows the promotion of former A/NZ vice president Ashley Watkins

Srujan Talakokkula (Trend Micro). Credit: Supplied

Cyber security vendor Trend Micro has promoted Srujan Talakokkula as its managing director for its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) commercial business.

This follows the promotion of former A/NZ vice president Ashley Watkins in January to lead the Trend Micro USA south region.

Talakokkula’s appointment and brings more than 17 years of industry experience working in enterprise technology and cyber security, coming into his new role after nearly five years as Trend Micro’s Northern region enterprise sales leader.

In his new role, he will concentrate on expediting the growth of Trend Micro's A/NZ business with an emphasis on enhancing customer experience and maximising revenue opportunities for channel partners.

“Businesses in Australia and New Zealand are at a pivotal stage in their cyber security journeys as they attempt to bolster resilience in an increasingly complex threat landscape," Talakokkula said.

"With a strong commitment to local research and development, our teams at Trend Micro constantly maintain a feedback loop that provides valuable data, which can inform strategic decision-making.

“With Trend Micro’s strong footprint in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and government sectors, customer suggestions ensure that our innovation and offerings in the market are tailored to the local threat landscape, enabling our A/NZ customers to get the most out of the industry's first AI-powered XDR cyber security platform.”

Talakokkula's appointment comes amid a series of recent additions that have further expanded Trend Micro's local leadership team. This includes the appointment of Andrew Philp as the A/NZ platform strategy director, Martyn Beal as the federal government strategic Lead, Chelsea Docherty as the NSW enterprise business lead, Luke Stephensen as the WA, SA, and QLD enterprise business lead and Micheal Basha as the A/NZ mid-market lead.

“Trend Micro has always prioritised the development of its teams by championing its homegrown leaders – one of the key factors contributing to the company’s 100 quarters of consecutive global growth,” Trend Micro SVP global marketing and US-AMEA sales Dhanya Thakkar said.

“In a time when cyber security has never been more prominent in the boardroom, Srujan’s dedication to local customers along with his vision for the team he is building paves the way for an exciting year ahead for the Australia and New Zealand region.”