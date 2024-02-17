Menu
A/NZ managed services growth outpaces Asia Pacific

GenAI to be a strong contributor to growth in 2024.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

The Australia and New Zealand region (A/NZ) generated US$1.2 billion (A1.84 billion) of managed services average contracted value in 2023, up five per cent on 2022.

The data is from the Information Services Group's Asia Pacific ISG Index, which measures commercial outsourcing contracts with annual contract values (ACV) of US$5 million or more.

Broader Asia Pacific results were not nearly as rosy.

The fourth-quarter Asia Pacific ACV for managed services dropped 34 per cent year-on-year, to US$885 million, albeit against a difficult comparison with a strong prior-year quarter. 

Year-on-year combined managed services ACV for the region was up two per cent.

The combined Asia Pacific market for both XaaS and managed services was down three percent, to US$4.5 billion, in the fourth quarter versus the prior year, marking the sixth straight quarter of declining year-on-year results.

IT outsourcing (ITO) was down 24 per cent, to US$684 million, while business process outsourcing (BPO) was off 53 per cent, to US$202 million.

Asia Pacific’s combined market generated ACV of US$17.7 billion, down nine per cent versus 2022, the first time since 2015 the combined market fell into negative territory.

ISG is forecasting 4.25 per cent growth for Asia Pacific managed services and 15 per cent revenue growth for XaaS in 2024.

“We expect spending for application modernisation and business transformation projects to continue at high levels in 2024, and for GenAI to be a strong contributor to growth," said Michael Gale, partner and regional leader, ISG Asia Pacific.

"Public cloud spending also should accelerate as optimisations phase out. We also expect small discretionary deals to recover, as well as financial services industry spending to rebound."


Tags market researchresearchManaged ServicesSoftware as a serviceManaged Service Provider (MSP)as a serviceMSP

