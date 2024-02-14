Menu
Fusion5 achieves AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status

Fusion5 achieves AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status

Augments Fusion5’s Oracle Consulting Competency gained through the AWS Competency Program

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Shannon Moir

Shannon Moir

Credit: Fusion5

Fusion5 has obtained the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Tier Services Partner status. 

This recognition augments Fusion5’s Oracle Consulting Competency gained through the AWS Competency Program, designed to highlight AWS partners who have demonstrated technical proficiency and validated customer success in specialised solution areas.

The AWS Advanced partner designation recognises Fusion5’s commitment to building and investing in a strong team of trained and certified technical experts and delivering a consistent and proven customer experience. 

Advanced tier service partners are required to meet rigorous certification requirements that enable them to maintain the highest standards in cloud technology, demonstrate advanced expertise across a range of AWS services and technologies, and meet stringent business and technical competency criteria.

“To date, Fusion5 has launched over 20 new workloads into AWS,” says Shannon Moir, Fusion5’s executive director of JDE and Innovation and AWS alliance lead. 

“We’ve helped our customers build cost-effective and highly available solutions in the cloud.

“We have also created a number of public-facing references, as well as the world’s first completely scalable JD Edwards implementation using AWS specialised IP, which enables our customer’s environment to expand and contract on demand – saving them thousands of dollars and offering more flexibility in how the solution is deployed.”

Moir says Fusion5’s new partnership level opens up more funding opportunities to help its customers move and manage their AWS tenancies.

“We’re very proud to have attained AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner and appreciate our consultants hard work and commitment in attaining the certifications needed and making sure our customers are happy,” he said.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

EDGE 2024

Register your interest now for EDGE 2024!

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

How MSPs can capitalise on integrating AI into existing services

How MSPs can capitalise on integrating AI into existing services

​Given the pace of change, scale of digitalisation and evolution of generative AI, partners must get ahead of the trends to capture the best use of innovative AI solutions to develop new service opportunities. For MSPs, integrating AI capabilities into existing service portfolios can unlock enhancements in key areas including managed hosting, cloud computing and data centre management. This exclusive Reseller News roundtable in association with rhipe, a Crayon company and VMware, focused on how partners can integrate generative AI solutions into existing service offerings and unlocking new revenue streams.

How MSPs can capitalise on integrating AI into existing services
Access4 holds inaugural A/NZ Annual Conference

Access4 holds inaugural A/NZ Annual Conference

​Access4 held its inaugural Annual Conference in Port Douglass, Queensland, for Australia and New Zealand from 9-11 October, hosting partners from across the region with presentations on Access4 product updates, its 2023 Partner of the Year awards and more.

Access4 holds inaugural A/NZ Annual Conference
Show Comments
 