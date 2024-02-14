Fusion5 achieves AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status

Shannon Moir Credit: Fusion5

Fusion5 has obtained the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Tier Services Partner status.

This recognition augments Fusion5’s Oracle Consulting Competency gained through the AWS Competency Program, designed to highlight AWS partners who have demonstrated technical proficiency and validated customer success in specialised solution areas.

The AWS Advanced partner designation recognises Fusion5’s commitment to building and investing in a strong team of trained and certified technical experts and delivering a consistent and proven customer experience.

Advanced tier service partners are required to meet rigorous certification requirements that enable them to maintain the highest standards in cloud technology, demonstrate advanced expertise across a range of AWS services and technologies, and meet stringent business and technical competency criteria.

“To date, Fusion5 has launched over 20 new workloads into AWS,” says Shannon Moir, Fusion5’s executive director of JDE and Innovation and AWS alliance lead.

“We’ve helped our customers build cost-effective and highly available solutions in the cloud.

“We have also created a number of public-facing references, as well as the world’s first completely scalable JD Edwards implementation using AWS specialised IP, which enables our customer’s environment to expand and contract on demand – saving them thousands of dollars and offering more flexibility in how the solution is deployed.”

Moir says Fusion5’s new partnership level opens up more funding opportunities to help its customers move and manage their AWS tenancies.

“We’re very proud to have attained AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner and appreciate our consultants hard work and commitment in attaining the certifications needed and making sure our customers are happy,” he said.