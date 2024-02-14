SolarWinds appoints new A/NZ sales director

Will support the local channel and partner strategy across the region.

Credit: Dreamstime

SolarWinds has hired former Honeywell enterprise sales account manager Rahul Tabeck as regional sales director of its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) business.



In the newly created role of Pacific lead of A/NZ, Tabeck will work to support the local channel and partner strategy across the region. Additionally, he will develop and execute revenue acceleration strategies and advance relationships with customers and partners.

He comes into the role with more than 17 years of sales experience, with the last two years spent at Honeywell. Prior to this, he worked at DEV IT SERV, Dell Technologies, HP and Wipro BPO Solutions.

"Rahul's extensive IT industry experience and knowledge of the Pacific region make him the ideal candidate to lead our ANZ operations,” said Bharat Bedi, managing director of SolarWinds Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ). “We’re excited to have him on board and look forward to accelerating our A/NZ customers' journey in digital transformation with him in tandem."

Tabeck added that he was joining SolarWinds "during such an exciting time".