Delinea appoints Norbert Kiss to drive APAC

Has worked across APAC in tech companies for over 30 years.

Credit: Delinea

Delinea has hired Norbert Kiss, ex-Grafana Labs Asia Pacific VP, to direct its sales direction in the region.

As senior vice president for APAC, Kiss comes into the role with a "remarkable understanding of the APAC market", according to Delinea chief revenue officer David Castignola.

"His leadership and extensive expertise in growing businesses will be instrumental in advancing Delinea's strategic initiatives, furthering our market positioning and helping organisations across the region successfully meet continually evolving cyber security and compliance challenges," he said.

That expertise is based on over 30 years of experiences with technology-focused companies in APAC, with the last two years as Grafana Lab's APAC VP. Prior to this, he also held roles at NGINX, Kemp Technologies, Astaro AG, Watchguard Technologies, Oracle, Geac, Lexmark and Epson.

Kiss added he joins Delinea "at such an exciting time in the company's journey".

"I look forward to working with the talented Delinea team and getting to know our customers and partners to build upon the company's strong foundation in APAC, empowering businesses to secure their most critical assets as they continue their digital transformation," he said.


