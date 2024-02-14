HPE celebrates New Zealand partners of 2023

Partners demonstrated the power of collaboration and a shared commitment to success.

South Island reseller of the year awarded to Manux Solutions Credit: Supplied

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has celebrated its top-performing partners in New Zealand across three locations from December through to late January.

HPE's partner awards celebrate the outstanding resilience displayed by distribution partners and resellers in navigating the uncertainties of the past year.

"Through unwavering determination and adaptability, these partners have not only weathered the literal storms and floods but also inflationary pressures, cost of living challenges, and three prime ministers," said Craig Murphy, HPE New Zealand's general manager of channels.

They had emerged stronger, demonstrating the power of collaboration and a shared commitment to success, he said.

"We owe a significant part of our success to the vibrant community that surrounds us," Murphy said. "The enthusiasm, feedback, and support inspire us to push boundaries and make a positive impact."

The Auckland Awards were held on 31 January at La Zeppa Kitchen and Bar. The winners were:

Sales MVP HIT: Matt Goodey, Lexel

HPE technical MVP: Adam Greenhalgh, Ingram Micro

HPE Aruba Networking technical MVP: Chris Hoffmann, Lanworx

Marketing MVP: Escape Ingram Rugby 2023 Campaign

Growth partner of the year: Softsource

Disti partner of the year: Ingram Micro

HPE Aruba Networking disti of the year: Dicker Data

HPE Aruba Networking partner of the year: NTT

HPE HIT partner of the year: Lexel

MSP HPE Aruba Networking: Cello

HPE Aruba Networking regional partner of the year: Northcloud

Credit: Supplied Sam Excell, partners and alliances at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, presenting at the Christchurch celebrations.

The Christchurch awards were held on 17 January at Welles & Good. The winners were:

HPE technical MVP: Gerrit Van Taak, CodeBlue

HPE Aruba Networking technical MVP: Chris Ferguson, Datacom

South Island reseller of the year: Manux Solutions

The Wellington awards were held on 5 December, 2023, at Flamingo Joe's. The winners were:

HPE technical MVP: Rhys Kerslake, Spark

HPE Aruba Networking technical MVP: Ryan Wessels, NTT

Wellington region reseller of the year: Spark

