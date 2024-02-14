Chorus slashes $200 million from fibre investment plan

Planned capital expenditure between 2025 and 2028 is now around $1.3 billion, down from $1.5 billion.

Chorus has lodged a plan with the Commerce Commission that would see it slash $200 million of fibre network investment.

The $40 million plan would extend the company's fibre broadband network to 10,000 more premises but leave 30,000 more outside of its coverage area.

Chorus' total capital expenditure proposal for the 2025 to 2028 regulatory period is now approximately $1.3 billion, down from the previously proposed $1.5 billion.



"We've revised our regulatory proposal to reflect the confirmation of the 10,000 premises and the reduced amount of investment that falls within the new regulatory period," Chorus CEO JB Rousselot told investors today.

Chorus would continue to investigate ways to extend its fibre footprint, but this "discretionary" investment was contingent on pricing, market and regulatory developments, he said.

"In the absence of current clarity on the conditions for that investment, we've removed approximately $200 million from our main proposal and would instead include it in a separate individual capital expenditure proposal if and when the conditions to support such investment are satisfied."

Rousselot said the 10,000 premises targeted were on the fringes of Chorus' existing fibre network and represented commercially feasible areas for fibre network deployment under current regulatory and policy settings.



Chorus expected the deployment to the 10,000 premises to be completed in the 2025 financial year with initial areas to be announced in the next few weeks.

The new coverage areas proposed include suburbs and communities just outside Chorus' existing fibre footprint and places like Milford Sound, where a government-funded backhaul link into the township has just been completed.



"Customers value fibre above other technologies as it offers fast, reliable, and resilient service," Rousselot said.

The project cost excludes connecting fibre from the premises boundary to the building, which is subject to demand.



Also today, the Commerce Commission released an amended Copper Withdrawal Code to better protect the interests of consumers.



The code sets out the minimum requirements that Chorus, which is also the provider of the national copper network, must meet before it can stop supplying copper services to consumers.



Telecommunications commissioner Tristan Gilbertson said the code played an important part in ensuring a smooth transition from old copper-based services to newer technologies.



“The code contains a range of protections that require Chorus to proactively guide consumers step-by-step through the process of withdrawing copper and transitioning to a replacement technology,” Gilbertson said.

Among its provisions, Chorus can only withdraw copper in areas where fibre is available and must continue to provide copper services everywhere else.

Chorus must also give consumers at least six months’ notice in writing and two reminder notices that their copper service is to be withdrawn.

Chorus must also make sure fibre is installed if a consumer chooses fibre as their replacement service before copper is switched-off.

A briefing to incoming minister for communications Melissa Lee last week raised questions about the future of the government-funded fibre project.

The completion of the UFB programme in late 2022 had seen local fibre companies (LFCs) shift their focus from network build to network operation, and the Crown’s investment in LFCs reduce, the briefing said.

"These developments have raised questions about what the future role of LFCs is, and whether it still makes sense to treat Chorus differently from Tuatahi, Enable and Northpower.