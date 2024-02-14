Regulator juggles 'theories of harm' in One NZ's planned Dense Air buyout

For One NZ, the effect of adding spectrum would be "like adding an extra lane on the motorway".

Jason Paris (One NZ) Credit: Supplied

The future of a particular band of spectrum is emerging as key matter in the Commerce Commission's deliberations over One NZ's plans to buy Dense Air.

The main "theories of harm" the commission is testing relate to the fact that, the proposed acquisition would increase the disparity between One NZ’s holdings and those of 2degrees and could accordingly change the relative capacities of the three mobile network operators.

"The proposed acquisition could prevent, inhibit or hinder the ability of 2degrees to compete with One NZ and Spark in providing wholesale and/or retail telecommunications services," a new statement of issues published this morning said.

"This could lead to consumers facing higher prices, less choice or lower quality."

However, if 2degrees were to acquire Dense Air’s 2600MHz spectrum, there would be no spectrum disparity between One NZ and 2degrees while a spectrum disparity between One NZ and 2degrees compared to Spark, which owns a two 20MHz blocks, would remain.

2degrees does not currently own any 2600MHz spectrum.

With the proposed acquisition, One NZ would increase its holdings of 2600MHz spectrum to two 15MHz blocks of 2600MHz plus two 35MHz blocks.

"One NZ has publicly stated that it would immediately deploy Dense Air’s spectrum to improve speeds and capacity on its 4G and 5G mobile network," the statement said.

"The additional capacity added would also mean increased availability for wireless broadband at faster download and upload speeds."

One NZ CEO Jason Paris has stated that the deal would be beneficial to customers across New Zealand, describing the effect as "like adding an extra lane on the motorway".

“Back in July we re-tuned the network leading to a 30 percent speed boost on 5G," he said when the deal was announced last November. "Now we’re making our mobile experience even better by making this spectrum available to our customers.”



One NZ submitted that there was a degree of substitutability between all spectrum bands and that other spectrum could be used to provide 5G mobile and wireless broadband services.

Further, mid-band spectrum in a specific frequency band was interchangeable for other mid-band spectrum and the various frequencies of mid-band spectrum offer similar coverage and capacity.

2degrees submitted that, at a high level, there was substitutability between spectrum bands for capacity purposes. However, a mobile network operator needed to manage its spectrum across different technologies and products, including mobile versus wireless broadband.

It also submitted that 2600MHz spectrum was an important spectrum for the provision of services, particularly wireless broadband services.

One NZ spokesman Matt Flood said the telco believed it approached the acquisition in an equitable and transparent manner. One NZ also believed all local mobile network operators had adequate access to spectrum to provide high quality services as well as opportunities to acquire additional spectrum as and when required.

“There’s no requirement for all mobile operators to have exactly the same amount of spectrum to compete effectively for customers," Flood said.

"The position today is that 2degrees, Spark and One NZ don’t have equivalent spectrum holdings, yet mobile markets are highly competitive."

Each mobile operator had a range of options for how to configure their network and services using available spectrum, Flood said. Having equal holdings to other operators in a separate band made "absolutely no difference" to the range of products and services that are offered to consumers.

“At the end of the day, Dense Air ran an open process that gave all three major mobile network operators a full opportunity to participate, including 2degrees."

2degrees' attempts to stop One NZ completing the purchase felt "more like sour grapes than fighting for fair", he added.

“We’ll continue to engage constructively with the commission through its merger investigation process.”

in a submission, 2degrees said lack of spectrum was limiting its ability to compete with Spark and One NZ. If 2degrees, rather than One NZ, acquired Dense Air’s spectrum it would have significantly increased ability to compete.

There were no competitively effective mitigation options, such as building more towers, available to 2degrees, it said..

"The effects of this proposed acquisition will be long term."

The proposed acquisition would lock in the spectrum for One NZ beyond the current renewal date of 2028, resulting in an "enduring spectrum disparity".

The commission is seeking information from the industry about the impact of the proposed acquisition. Submissions close on 19 February.