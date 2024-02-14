MBIE to the new Minister of Communications: "The job is not done"

Restrictions on local fibre companies are "arguably" less relevant with UFB rollout completed.

Melissa Lee Credit: Supplied

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has delivered three key areas of focus to new communications minister Melissa Lee.

"While the Telecommunications Act reform was a significant piece of work, and the communications regulatory system is generally in good health, the job is not done," MBIE said in a briefing to the incoming minister dated November and now released.

The completion of the UFB programme in late 2022 had seen local fibre companies (LFCs) shift their focus from network build to network operation, and the Crown’s investment in LFCs reduce, the briefing said.

"These developments have raised questions about what the future role of LFCs is, and whether it still makes sense to treat Chorus differently from Tuatahi, Enable and Northpower.

"In particular, the constitutions of Tuatahi, Enable and Northpower contain significant restrictions on the lines of business these companies can undertake."

These restrictions were inserted to ensure the LFCs stayed focussed on rolling out the UFB network but were arguably less relevant now the UFB rollout was complete.

MBIE also identified some potential problems around the ability of the Telecommunications Act to move LFCs between information disclosure and price-quality regulation and whether it remained sensible for the shared property access regime for fibre installations to expire at the end of 2024.

The rollout of 5G services and increasing consumer concerns about the resilience of their telecommunications services were raising questions about whether regulations that provide nationally consistent rules for telecommunications infrastructure remained fit for purpose.

New satellite services, meanwhile, raised questions about the jurisdictional reach of the Telecommunications Act on issues such as the Telecommunications Development Levy liability and the application of consumer protection regulation.

The coverage of the Telecommunications (Interception Capability and Security) Act 2013 was also potentially facing challenges.

Despite substantial government investment and the arrival of new technologies, the briefing said rural New Zealanders experienced connectivity services that were slower, less reliable, and more expensive than urban New Zealanders.

"There is no sustainable funding pathway to address this ‘urban-rural divide’, and the scale of the divide could increase once existing rural broadband initiative contracts expire between 2026 and 2034," the document said.

"While our telecommunications networks have reasonable levels of resilience on a day-to-day basis, they remain vulnerable to natural disasters."

Recommended actions on these last two points were redacted.



