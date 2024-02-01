Westcon-Comstor strengthens AWS collaboration

Becomes one of a select number of distributors involved in the rollout of the DSOR programme and the only one to launch across multiple vendors.

Credit: Westcon-Comstor

Specialist distributor Westcon-Comstor has expanded its agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide its partners with a simplified and streamlined route to transacting on the AWS Marketplace.

This will create new growth opportunities for partners and vendors alike.

Under the Designated Seller of Record (DSOR) agreement with AWS, Westcon-Comstor for the first time, can privately list its vendor’s products in the AWS Marketplace, sharing quotes with its network of 12,000 channel partners globally.

Westcon-Comstor is one of a select number of distributors involved in the rollout of the DSOR programme and the only one to launch across multiple vendors.

Westcon-Comstor’s partners can then transact and serve their customers in the AWS Marketplace, ensuring an integrated sales process across the supply chain. Westcon-Comstor will accelerate the Channel Partner Private Offer (CPPO) motion for its partners.

“End-user buyer behaviour is evolving rapidly, and this agreement with AWS is all about enabling our partners to sell where their customers want to buy,” Westcon-Comstor CEO David Grant said.

“In building a bridge that allows our partners to serve their customers directly in AWS Marketplace, we’re strengthening the position of the channel in the cloud marketplace ecosystem and creating new growth opportunities for our partners and vendors.

“It’s exciting to see what can be achieved through this agreement in 2024 and beyond.”

With several of its strategic vendors already onboarded, Westcon-Comstor’s partners and their customers will gain access to key elements of its cybersecurity and networking-focused technology portfolio.

Westcon-Comstor New Zealand managing director Dave Rosenberg added the expansion marked a significant step in our ongoing partnership with AWS and reaffirms its dedication to the channel.

“It allows end customers to easily purchase solutions via the channel through the AWS Marketplace,” Rosenberg said. “Combining this with our acquisition of Rebura enhances our capabilities, ensuring we can offer comprehensive solutions to partners of all sizes tailoring to their customers' needs.”

This expanded deal follows hot on the heels of its recent acquisition of London-based AWS advanced service partner Rebura. In March last year, the distributor also achieved AWS Security Competency status.

