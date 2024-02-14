Transport tech developer Connexionz reports a tough half-year

Richard Riley (Connexionz) Credit: Supplied

Christchurch-based public transport technology developer Connexionz has reported a near half million dollar loss for the six months to 30 September.

Sales fell to a shade over $3 million, down from $3.6 million, resulting in a loss of $492,702, down from a slim $103,723 profit in the corresponding period of 2022.

Departing chair Richard Riley and CEO Tony Kan jointly reported a steady flow of potential tenders and "carry over" momentum from 2022 had not resulted in the anticipated level of actual deals.

While often shortlisted, strong competition often "spoiled the party" for Connexionz, they said.

While the sales team worked diligently, their efforts were further disrupted due to three new sales staffers needing to be brought up to speed with the company's products and technologies.

A recovery was deemed unlikely in the second half, so management decided to focus on enhancing the product and renewing its architecture.

Working capital was therefore expected to come under pressure.

"The board and senior management team are committed to turning this current position around," Riley and Kan reported.

Restructuring proposals were currently under consideration with an eye to ensuring customer service was maintained.

Connexionz boasts its systems are in use in 13 US states and service over 32 million trips a year.

In the full year to 31 March 2022, Connexionz reported revenue near historical highs at $7.5 million, however, it fell from a 2022 profit of $595,649 to a pre-tax loss of $474,015.

Professional director Alan Dawson has been appointed as Connexionz' new chair.

He has served as chair and non-executive director in several globally focused technology companies across edtech, fintech and agritech as well on the board of a significant investor in the New Zealand tech sector.