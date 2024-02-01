Menu
Insight Enterprises doubles down with Azure consumption commitment

Insight Enterprises is also collaborating with Microsoft to develop AI-powered solutions.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Joyce Mullen (Insight Enterprises)

Joyce Mullen (Insight Enterprises)

Credit: Supplied

Insight Enterprises has inked a new agreement with Microsoft, including a multi-year Azure consumption commitment and a new strategic partnership framework.

Insight plans to further propel its work with Microsoft providing digital solutions and managed services built on Azure and Microsoft 365 for clients worldwide.

“We have worked with Microsoft for more than 25 years to provide clients with world-class technology,” said Joyce Mullen, CEO of Insight. 

“Our clients worldwide want to run as efficiently as possible and the Azure platform is core to our expertise in cloud, data, AI [artificial intelligence], cyber security and edge as we address their critical business needs."

Insight is also collaborating with Microsoft to develop AI-powered solutions that can automate complex tasks, enhance productivity and improve decision-making processes. 

It was one of the first partners to publish offers for Microsoft 365 Copilot including a custom Microsoft 365 Copilot readiness fast start accelerator to give clients a roadmap for Azure OpenAI service and the Copilot stack.

“Insight has been instrumental in helping accelerate AI adoption and transformation for customers around the world,” said David Smith, vice president, worldwide channel sales, Microsoft. 

“As leaders across industries seek to keep pace with today’s advancements, they turn to Microsoft and solutions integrators like Insight to innovate on our trusted platform to make their AI strategy a reality."

Microsoft executive vice president and chief financial officer Amy Hood spoke to the company's second quarter results, stating there was strong growth in cloud consumption.

"Strong execution by our sales teams and partners drove Microsoft cloud revenue to US$33.7 billion, up 24 per cent (up 22 per cent in constant currency) year-over-year,” she said.

Overall revenue was US$62 billion, an increase of 18 per cent, or 16 per cent in constant currency terms.

Despite the loss of key client Auckland Council, Insight Enterprises NZ increased both sales and profits in the year to 31 December, 2022.

The local branch of the Arizona-based IT solutions company reported a revenue increase from $26.6 million to $31.8 million for the year.

Net profit after tax also improved, from $2.1 million to $2.6 million, despite a notable increase in Insight's cost of sales.

Insight's new global agreement also solidified the growth of its Azure-based e-commerce platform, which serves as an incubation hub for new offerings on Azure marketplace and offers Microsoft aligned products and services to more than 6,000 partners.

Insight is an Azure expert managed service provider and worldwide Microsoft solution assessments partner of the year. It maintains 22 Microsoft specialisations and has achieved all six Microsoft solutions partner designations as well as all four Microsoft security specialisations.


MicrosoftInsight Enterprises

