Task Group reports international traction after platform investment

Five new customer contracts reported since the end of the September 2023 quarter.

Dan Houden (Task Software) Credit: Supplied

ASX-listed customer engagement platform developer Task Group is reporting growing momentum since it was created through an August 2021 merger.

Since NZ-founded Plexure bought Task for A$120 million, a deal supported by Plexure's major customer McDonald's North America, growth appears have accelerated.

Three new enterprise customer contracts were executed in Australia and North America during the quarter to 31 December, the company told shareholders this week. Two more have been added since.

Sydney-based Task inked an agreement for the deployment of its platform across PFS Brands, parent company of Champs Chicken, BluTaco and Cooper's Express, has deployed the platform across its approximately 300 stores.

John Bleidistel, vice president of technology for PFS Brands, said the company was seeking an "all-encompassing platform" covering everything from operations for inventory to customer engagement products such as mobile order and pay loyalty apps.



Arizona-based Press Coffee was another significant win, replacing its customer facing technology, including POS and mobile order and pay loyalty app. This provided an enhanced customer experience and a platfrom with plenty of room to grow into, said business owner Alex Mason.

Meanwhile, the Plexure division supported record market activity during a McDonald’s North America December “advent” campaign as well as a “lucky bag” campaign run by McDonald’s Japan.

While Task's quarterly update is light on financial numbers, Task's first half results, reported in November, showed group revenue up 36 per cent to NZ$36.1 million.

That included NZ$34.2 million of recurring revenue, up 57 per cent.

“Having made significant investment in our people and our platform, we are now reaping the rewards in important customer wins and upsell to existIng customers which is supporIng continued growth," Task CEO Dan Houden said.

“We are winning these contracts, including against major North American players, due to our ability to offer a complete, all-in-one customer engagement platform."

Customers were taking up the full transactIon management platform including mobile order and pay (MOP), he said, while the upsell of MOP to exisIng customers continued to be strong,.

"We expect these wins to positively impact revenue and cashflow in the coming quarters, Houden said.







