Bluechip Infotech adds One Identity

Enables businesses to take a streamlined approach to managing user identities

Building up its security portfolio, Bluechip Infotech has added identification security vendor, One Identity to its line-up for the A/NZ region.

This collaboration aims to enable businesses to take a streamlined approach to managing user identities, ensuring secure access to critical assets to help them adapt to the evolving threat landscape.

“This partnership not only strengthens our commitment to providing top-notch cybersecurity solutions but also signifies our dedication to empowering organisations with seamless, innovative, and secure access management,” Bluechip Infotech director of sales, Ron Jarvis said.

“We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration will bring and the positive impact it will have on the Australian business landscape.”

Bluechip Infotech will focus on providing IAM solutions within the OneLogin1 offering, which include Single Sign-On (SSO), Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), and adaptive authentication.

"We are excited to partner with Bluechip Infotech as their expertise and strong position in the A/NZ security market will bring our IAM solutions to a broader audience and enable more businesses to strengthen their cybersecurity and streamline access control processes," One Identity APJ sales director Suhail Ismail said.

The IAM solutions from One Identity will be accessible through Bluechip Infotech from February.

In November, Bluechip made new additions to the portfolio including Arcon and Zoom.