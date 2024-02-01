Avec lands in New Zealand with Sam Collins at the helm

Collins will be responsible for driving the growth of Avec across New Zealand, leveraging an expansive list of private and public customer engagements.

Sam Collins (Avec) Credit: Avec

Specialist project delivery consultancy Avec has expanded into the New Zealand market, appointing Sam Collins to lead the charge as general manager.

The expansion comes off the back of a successful financial year for Avec within the Australian market, which saw the company pivot off its project management offering to include a number of new practice lines including AI and data, automation business analysis, architecture, business applications and transformations.

Prior to joining Avec, Collins was the managing director of Wellington based recruitment agency People&Co, which was acquired by Avec’s parent company, Talent, in November 2023.

The acquisition reinforces the commitment to the New Zealand market and establishes a platform for Avec to build out its consultancy business with Collins at the helm.

Bringing a wealth of market knowledge and customer collaboration, Collins will be responsible for driving the growth of Avec across New Zealand, leveraging an expansive list of customer engagements within both public and private sectors.

“Our strong focus on growth and delivering into the New Zealand market will only add further value to clients with existing relationships across the wider Talent group, and for the clients who don’t work with us yet, I want to cement Avec as an alternative to the top end of town, carrying over the strong reputation we’ve established in other markets for consistent and high-quality delivery at an affordable price point,” Collins said.

“With the expertise and talent we’ve got on our team, I firmly believe there’s no problem that we can’t solve within our areas of capability.”

Avec managing director Dennis Grant noted it had “hit the launch button” with its delivery capability expanding across a number of new practices and new geographies.

“Sam brings a wealth of local knowledge that I know will be extremely beneficial for customers in the New Zealand market. As we like to tell our clients, ‘Delivery is our superpower’, and I cannot wait to deliver quality service to our clients and customers in New Zealand,” Grant said.