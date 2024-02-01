Menu
Avec lands in New Zealand with Sam Collins at the helm

Avec lands in New Zealand with Sam Collins at the helm

Collins will be responsible for driving the growth of Avec across New Zealand, leveraging an expansive list of private and public customer engagements.

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Sam Collins (Avec)

Sam Collins (Avec)

Credit: Avec

Specialist project delivery consultancy Avec has expanded into the New Zealand market, appointing Sam Collins to lead the charge as general manager.

The expansion comes off the back of a successful financial year for Avec within the Australian market, which saw the company pivot off its project management offering to include a number of new practice lines including AI and data, automation business analysis, architecture, business applications and transformations.

Prior to joining Avec, Collins was the managing director of Wellington based recruitment agency People&Co, which was acquired by Avec’s parent company, Talent, in November 2023. 

The acquisition reinforces the commitment to the New Zealand market and establishes a platform for Avec to build out its consultancy business with Collins at the helm.

Bringing a wealth of market knowledge and customer collaboration, Collins will be responsible for driving the growth of Avec across New Zealand, leveraging an expansive list of customer engagements within both public and private sectors.

“Our strong focus on growth and delivering into the New Zealand market will only add further value to clients with existing relationships across the wider Talent group, and for the clients who don’t work with us yet, I want to cement Avec as an alternative to the top end of town, carrying over the strong reputation we’ve established in other markets for consistent and high-quality delivery at an affordable price point,” Collins said. 

“With the expertise and talent we’ve got on our team, I firmly believe there’s no problem that we can’t solve within our areas of capability.”

Avec managing director Dennis Grant noted it had “hit the launch button” with its delivery capability expanding across a number of new practices and new geographies. 

“Sam brings a wealth of local knowledge that I know will be extremely beneficial for customers in the New Zealand market. As we like to tell our clients, ‘Delivery is our superpower’, and I cannot wait to deliver quality service to our clients and customers in New Zealand,” Grant said. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

EDGE 2024

Register your interest now for EDGE 2024!

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

How MSPs can capitalise on integrating AI into existing services

How MSPs can capitalise on integrating AI into existing services

​Given the pace of change, scale of digitalisation and evolution of generative AI, partners must get ahead of the trends to capture the best use of innovative AI solutions to develop new service opportunities. For MSPs, integrating AI capabilities into existing service portfolios can unlock enhancements in key areas including managed hosting, cloud computing and data centre management. This exclusive Reseller News roundtable in association with rhipe, a Crayon company and VMware, focused on how partners can integrate generative AI solutions into existing service offerings and unlocking new revenue streams.

How MSPs can capitalise on integrating AI into existing services
Access4 holds inaugural A/NZ Annual Conference

Access4 holds inaugural A/NZ Annual Conference

​Access4 held its inaugural Annual Conference in Port Douglass, Queensland, for Australia and New Zealand from 9-11 October, hosting partners from across the region with presentations on Access4 product updates, its 2023 Partner of the Year awards and more.

Access4 holds inaugural A/NZ Annual Conference
Show Comments
 