Menu
Netpoleon adds Adaptive Shield to A/NZ portfolio

Netpoleon adds Adaptive Shield to A/NZ portfolio

The partnership comes as A/NZ investment in cyber security in 2024 continues to rise.

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

In an effort to address demand in the SaaS security posture management space, value-add security distributor Netpoleon has expanded its partnership with Adaptive Shield into A/NZ.  

In 2024, 87 per cent of CIOs in Australia and New Zealand will be prioritising investment in cybersecurity, according to a December 2023 Gartner survey.

“Adaptive Shield represents a new domain (SSPM) in cybersecurity, where organisations in A/NZ have started to rely heavily on SaaS offerings as a key part of their business,” Netpoleon A/NZ regional director Paul Lim said. 

Adaptive Shield’s expansion into Australia and New Zealand is a continuation of the partnership with Netpoleon’s parent company, Macnica in APAC.

“Netpoleon's security expertise will enable it to play a pivotal role in expanding Adaptive Shield’s presence in the region at a time when attack vectors are rapidly evolving," Adaptive Shield CEO and co-founder Maor Bin said. 

“This partnership is another step toward expanding the SaaS app security across Asia-Pacific to enable security teams to prevent and detect threats throughout their entire SaaS stack."


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Netpoleon

Events

EDGE 2024

Register your interest now for EDGE 2024!

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

How MSPs can capitalise on integrating AI into existing services

How MSPs can capitalise on integrating AI into existing services

​Given the pace of change, scale of digitalisation and evolution of generative AI, partners must get ahead of the trends to capture the best use of innovative AI solutions to develop new service opportunities. For MSPs, integrating AI capabilities into existing service portfolios can unlock enhancements in key areas including managed hosting, cloud computing and data centre management. This exclusive Reseller News roundtable in association with rhipe, a Crayon company and VMware, focused on how partners can integrate generative AI solutions into existing service offerings and unlocking new revenue streams.

How MSPs can capitalise on integrating AI into existing services
Access4 holds inaugural A/NZ Annual Conference

Access4 holds inaugural A/NZ Annual Conference

​Access4 held its inaugural Annual Conference in Port Douglass, Queensland, for Australia and New Zealand from 9-11 October, hosting partners from across the region with presentations on Access4 product updates, its 2023 Partner of the Year awards and more.

Access4 holds inaugural A/NZ Annual Conference
Show Comments
 