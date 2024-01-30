Netpoleon adds Adaptive Shield to A/NZ portfolio

The partnership comes as A/NZ investment in cyber security in 2024 continues to rise.

In an effort to address demand in the SaaS security posture management space, value-add security distributor Netpoleon has expanded its partnership with Adaptive Shield into A/NZ.

In 2024, 87 per cent of CIOs in Australia and New Zealand will be prioritising investment in cybersecurity, according to a December 2023 Gartner survey.

“Adaptive Shield represents a new domain (SSPM) in cybersecurity, where organisations in A/NZ have started to rely heavily on SaaS offerings as a key part of their business,” Netpoleon A/NZ regional director Paul Lim said.

Adaptive Shield’s expansion into Australia and New Zealand is a continuation of the partnership with Netpoleon’s parent company, Macnica in APAC.

“Netpoleon's security expertise will enable it to play a pivotal role in expanding Adaptive Shield’s presence in the region at a time when attack vectors are rapidly evolving," Adaptive Shield CEO and co-founder Maor Bin said.

“This partnership is another step toward expanding the SaaS app security across Asia-Pacific to enable security teams to prevent and detect threats throughout their entire SaaS stack."