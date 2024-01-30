Menu
CCL bags KnowBe4 'product champion' award

CCL bags KnowBe4 'product champion' award

Partner commitment to data-driven decision key to award success.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Tony Jennings (KnowBe4)

Tony Jennings (KnowBe4)

Credit: Supplied

Security awareness training and simulated phishing platform KnowBe4 has named Spark-owned CCL as its product champion of the year.

The company's 2023 APJ partner programme awards recognise its top channel partners regionally for innovation and excellence.

“These partners are leading the charge with us to address ever-evolving threats across Asia-Pacific," said Tony Jennings, EVP international and global channel sales.

"We are proud of our progress toward our joint mission to help organisations leverage our platform to transform their security culture.”

A commitment to data-driven decision making was what helped set the company's partner awards programme apart, said Kirsten Esposito, VP, global channel sales.

“We look at objective criteria for each award category and identify the partners who outperform in these metrics."

Winners include:

Partner to watch, Asia: PT Seraphim Digital Technology. 

Partner to watch, Japan: Networld Corporation.

Partner to watch, A/NZ: Sekuro Operations .

Marketing innovator of the year: Privasec. 

Product champion of the year: CCL.

Partner of the year: Information Services International-Dentsu.

Last year, Christchurch-based CCL won KnowBe4's APAC top product attach partner award.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags CCLsparkKnowBe4cyber securitysecurity

Events

EDGE 2024

Register your interest now for EDGE 2024!

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

How MSPs can capitalise on integrating AI into existing services

How MSPs can capitalise on integrating AI into existing services

​Given the pace of change, scale of digitalisation and evolution of generative AI, partners must get ahead of the trends to capture the best use of innovative AI solutions to develop new service opportunities. For MSPs, integrating AI capabilities into existing service portfolios can unlock enhancements in key areas including managed hosting, cloud computing and data centre management. This exclusive Reseller News roundtable in association with rhipe, a Crayon company and VMware, focused on how partners can integrate generative AI solutions into existing service offerings and unlocking new revenue streams.

How MSPs can capitalise on integrating AI into existing services
Access4 holds inaugural A/NZ Annual Conference

Access4 holds inaugural A/NZ Annual Conference

​Access4 held its inaugural Annual Conference in Port Douglass, Queensland, for Australia and New Zealand from 9-11 October, hosting partners from across the region with presentations on Access4 product updates, its 2023 Partner of the Year awards and more.

Access4 holds inaugural A/NZ Annual Conference
Show Comments
 