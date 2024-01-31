Accenture promotes Mowday to lead its NZ business

Justin Mowday (Accenture) Credit: Supplied

Accenture NZ has appointed Justin Mowday country managing director for New Zealand while also elevating him to the firm's A/NZ executive committee.

Mowday joined the company in 2021 to lead its tech-powered creative arm, Accenture Song, in New Zealand. He has since grown the Song business, established the Monkeys Aotearoa brand and developed Accenture’s local strategy and mission.

Before joining Accenture, Mowday was the New Zealand group CEO of advertising and marketing agency DDB.

"Being able to bring everything that Accenture’s global capabilities have to offer – technology, talent, scale and experience – and then shaping and adding to that with our local firepower in New Zealand is a tremendous opportunity," Mowday said.

Peter Burns, market unit leader for Accenture A/NZ, said the appointment affirmed the company's commitment to embracing the substantial opportunities it sees in New Zealand.

"Our promise is to bring the best of our global expertise to our clients, coupled with the strength of a local team who have a deep understanding of the market – its culture and its people, Burns said.

Mowday embodied this promise through a "relentless" focus on the customer and a committment to driving value for clients, he said.

"His 30-year career has given him deep insight into both the private and public sectors in New Zealand and he is already a trusted advisor to many business and government leaders," Burns said.

Mowday replaces Nick Mulcahy, who came into the firm when it bought Zag in 2020. Mulcahy is now chair of Syndex NZ, an online platform for private capital markets.

Earlier this month, Accenture reported a strong result for the year to the end of August 2023.

Revenue increased 18.2 per cent from $202.1 million to $238.8 million while net profit after tax was up over 56 per cent from $2.9 million to $4.5 million.

Mowday takes up his new role on 1 March.