Menu
AWS takes aim at SMBs with new competency

AWS takes aim at SMBs with new competency

Aims to address the needs of SMBs

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: Supplied

AWS has launched its Small & Medium Business (SMB) Competency, its first go-to-market specialisation designed for partners that deliver to SMB customers.   

This competency was created to address the needs of SMB customers, as they require solutions designed with their unique needs in mind, including consideration for typical deployment models, IT capabilities, financing preferences, and requirements specific to location and industry.

AWS SMB competency partners can deliver solutions and offerings across the full spectrum of SMB needs including platform solutions such as migration and modernisation, security, data storage, disaster recovery, and artificial intelligence/machine learning.

As well as SaaS solutions including accounting, resource management, customer service, and/or relationship management.

Partners that achieve AWS SMB Competency have a proven record of serving these needs while providing results. 

An initial 30 partners have already achieved the competency including Singapore’s eCloudvalley, providing AWS solutions relevant for SMBs that are easy to deploy, offer a free trial, and fixed pricing. 

These partners gain greater access to AWS’ scale engines, including promotion on the AWS Smart Business Hub, AWS’s digital focal point for SMBs looking for solutions to their business and IT challenges, and within the Connected Community, a free peer-to-peer engagement platform where SMBs new to the cloud can educate themselves on its benefits.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

EDGE 2024

Register your interest now for EDGE 2024!

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

How MSPs can capitalise on integrating AI into existing services

How MSPs can capitalise on integrating AI into existing services

​Given the pace of change, scale of digitalisation and evolution of generative AI, partners must get ahead of the trends to capture the best use of innovative AI solutions to develop new service opportunities. For MSPs, integrating AI capabilities into existing service portfolios can unlock enhancements in key areas including managed hosting, cloud computing and data centre management. This exclusive Reseller News roundtable in association with rhipe, a Crayon company and VMware, focused on how partners can integrate generative AI solutions into existing service offerings and unlocking new revenue streams.

How MSPs can capitalise on integrating AI into existing services
Access4 holds inaugural A/NZ Annual Conference

Access4 holds inaugural A/NZ Annual Conference

​Access4 held its inaugural Annual Conference in Port Douglass, Queensland, for Australia and New Zealand from 9-11 October, hosting partners from across the region with presentations on Access4 product updates, its 2023 Partner of the Year awards and more.

Access4 holds inaugural A/NZ Annual Conference
Show Comments
 