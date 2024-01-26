AWS takes aim at SMBs with new competency

Aims to address the needs of SMBs

Credit: Supplied

AWS has launched its Small & Medium Business (SMB) Competency, its first go-to-market specialisation designed for partners that deliver to SMB customers.

This competency was created to address the needs of SMB customers, as they require solutions designed with their unique needs in mind, including consideration for typical deployment models, IT capabilities, financing preferences, and requirements specific to location and industry.

AWS SMB competency partners can deliver solutions and offerings across the full spectrum of SMB needs including platform solutions such as migration and modernisation, security, data storage, disaster recovery, and artificial intelligence/machine learning.

As well as SaaS solutions including accounting, resource management, customer service, and/or relationship management.

Partners that achieve AWS SMB Competency have a proven record of serving these needs while providing results.

An initial 30 partners have already achieved the competency including Singapore’s eCloudvalley, providing AWS solutions relevant for SMBs that are easy to deploy, offer a free trial, and fixed pricing.

These partners gain greater access to AWS’ scale engines, including promotion on the AWS Smart Business Hub, AWS’s digital focal point for SMBs looking for solutions to their business and IT challenges, and within the Connected Community, a free peer-to-peer engagement platform where SMBs new to the cloud can educate themselves on its benefits.