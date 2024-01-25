Voyager Internet promotes Steyn to CEO as Wallis steps back

Former leader Alf Wallis aims to support new CEO as chief of finance and operations.

Internet service provider Voyager Internet has promoted chief commercial officer Deidre Steyn to be its new CEO, effective 1 February.

Before joining Voyager Steyn owned her own management consulting company in the SaaS startup world and held the general manager position of Iconz-Webvisions, in Australia and New Zealand.



Outgoing CEO Alf Wallis, who helped bring Steyn on board in 2018, will remain as Voyager's chief finance and operations officer.

Wallis, who took over as CEO from founder Seeby Woodhouse in early 2021, played a pivotal role in bringing Steyn on board in 2018.

"My journey as CEO of Voyager has been filled with achievements, growth, and memorable moments," he said. "But as we looked to the future, we recognised the need for a change in leadership that aligns with our evolving strategic priorities."

Steyn had shown "exceptional" leadership as chief commercial officer, Wallis said and he was looking forward to supporting her to achieve the ISP's strategic goals.

According to Commerce Commission Telecommunications Development Levy numbers, Voyager Internet was NZ's eighteenth largest telco with $10.3 million of qualified telecommunications services revenue in the year to 30 June 2023.