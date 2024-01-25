Menu
Voyager Internet promotes Steyn to CEO as Wallis steps back

Voyager Internet promotes Steyn to CEO as Wallis steps back

Former leader Alf Wallis aims to support new CEO as chief of finance and operations.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments

Internet service provider Voyager Internet has promoted chief commercial officer Deidre Steyn to be its new CEO, effective 1 February. 

Before joining Voyager Steyn owned her own management consulting company in the SaaS startup world and held the general manager position of Iconz-Webvisions, in Australia and New Zealand.

Outgoing CEO Alf Wallis, who helped bring Steyn on board in 2018, will remain as Voyager's chief finance and operations officer. 

Wallis, who took over as CEO from founder Seeby Woodhouse in early 2021, played a pivotal role in bringing Steyn on board in 2018. 

"My journey as CEO of Voyager has been filled with achievements, growth, and memorable moments," he said. "But as we looked to the future, we recognised the need for a change in leadership that aligns with our evolving strategic priorities." 

Steyn had shown "exceptional" leadership as chief commercial officer, Wallis said and he was looking forward to supporting her to achieve the ISP's strategic goals.

According to Commerce Commission Telecommunications Development Levy numbers, Voyager Internet was NZ's eighteenth largest telco with $10.3 million of qualified telecommunications services revenue in the year to 30 June 2023.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags TelecommunicationsISPsInternet Service ProviderVoyager Internet

Events

EDGE 2024

Register your interest now for EDGE 2024!

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

How MSPs can capitalise on integrating AI into existing services

How MSPs can capitalise on integrating AI into existing services

​Given the pace of change, scale of digitalisation and evolution of generative AI, partners must get ahead of the trends to capture the best use of innovative AI solutions to develop new service opportunities. For MSPs, integrating AI capabilities into existing service portfolios can unlock enhancements in key areas including managed hosting, cloud computing and data centre management. This exclusive Reseller News roundtable in association with rhipe, a Crayon company and VMware, focused on how partners can integrate generative AI solutions into existing service offerings and unlocking new revenue streams.

How MSPs can capitalise on integrating AI into existing services
Access4 holds inaugural A/NZ Annual Conference

Access4 holds inaugural A/NZ Annual Conference

​Access4 held its inaugural Annual Conference in Port Douglass, Queensland, for Australia and New Zealand from 9-11 October, hosting partners from across the region with presentations on Access4 product updates, its 2023 Partner of the Year awards and more.

Access4 holds inaugural A/NZ Annual Conference
Show Comments
 