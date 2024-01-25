Valentia Technologies shapes up for a legal stoush with rival Medtech

Cloud-based medical practise management software vendor Valentia Technologies is shaping up to to defend legal claims brought by a competitor "vigorously".

“The current allegations against us seem to mirror previous claims made by the same long-standing and dominant competitor in the market,” said Dr Ahmad Javad, managing director of Auckland-based Valentia Technologies.

“Similar allegations were raised by this competitor in 2018 but were eventually withdrawn without any wrongdoing or liability against Valentia being established, or any payments being made by or on behalf of our company."

Earlier this month, the High Court granted Medtech, also based in Auckland, a preservation order against Valentia allowing an investigation to be undertaken into allegations of copyright infringement, data breaches and threats to patient safety in the health sector.

The order required Valentia to preserve all source code, databases and content relating to the software it uses to manage and extract data from patients’ medical records.

Medtech alleges a Valentia software utility called SEHR (shared electronic health record). to extract selected categories of data from patient records operates unlawfully because ir overreaches its authority in extracting data and has used the SEHR Hook to extract more patient information than it is entitled to.

"The way in which data is handled may also create further privacy risks to patient data in the event of a data breach," Medtech alleges.

However, Javad said Valentia believed the current claims, like the earlier ones, were without merit and would be unsuccessful.

"Our lawyers will this week file an application to rescind ‘without notice’ orders made in Valentia’s absence by the High Court last month," he said.

“In the meantime, we will continue to respect the legal process and will, of course, abide by the interim preservation order issued by the court,” Javad said.

“Our competitor has presented a narrative that incorrectly and unjustly suggests risks to patient health and safety resulting from the way we manage data. We firmly reject these allegations. Patient safety and data integrity are paramount in all our technological processes and innovations."

Javad said Valentia's share of the New Zealand PMS market continued to grow rapidly.

"Valentia Technologies maintains a steadfast commitment to fair and ethical competition," Javad said. "Our practices are aligned with these principles, ensuring we continue to earn trust and build strong relationships in the healthcare sector."

The narrative proposed by Medtech "oversimplified" industry complexities and potentially misinformed stakeholders about the actual operations of PMS systems, Javad said.

“We believe it is important to correct this narrative, not just for the sake of Valentia Technologies, but for the integrity of the healthcare technology industry as a whole," he said.

"We welcome the opportunity to clarify these matters and correct this unjust and misleading narrative in the appropriate forum and will rigorously defend our systems and practices."