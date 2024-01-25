Dynamo6 bags elite Google Cloud work transformation specialisation

Hamilton-based Dynamo6 has become the first NZ-based organisation to achieve Google Cloud's work transformation - SMB specialisation.

The specialisation was a recognition of Dynamo6's commitment to excellence and proficiency in delivering transformative Google Workspace migrations and deployments.

The new title was earned after an audit process that started several months ago to affirm Dynamo6's technical prowess and customer success over the past two years.

That process included reviewing project delivery plans, the technical implementation of projects completed and an evaluation of the technical skills of the company’s team.

“Since joining the Dynamo6 team, I’ve been pushing for us to showcase more of our specialised skills and work more closely with the Google Cloud team," said Korrin Balmain, client and partner director at Dynamo6.

"This work transformation specialisation is a massive step towards that and overall it demonstrates the amazing skills of our cloud engineering, project and change management people.”

Projects reviewed during the audit included a Google Workspace migration and ongoing support for the Tuvalu government’s digitisation initiatives run through the Ministry of Justice, Communications and Foreign Affairs, as well as a significant migration to Google Workspace for a large New Zealand health provider.



Balmain said the specialisation highlighted the value and successful outcomes Dynamo6 provided for organisations looking to make big changes to the way they collaborate and communicate.

Since becoming a Google Cloud partner in 2018, Dynamo6 has provided engineering and digital transformation services to a wide range of organisations including Orion Health, Xero, The University of Auckland and Callaghan Innovation.

Dynamo6, which has been a Google Cloud partner since 2018, also partners with AWS and Microsoft.