Westcon-Comstor acquires AWS partner Rebura

David Grant (Westcon-Comstor) Credit: Westcon-Comstor

Specialist distributor Westcon-Comstor has acquired London-based AWS advanced service partner and solution provider Rebura in a move to strengthen its cloud capabilities and channel-focused services.



The deal enables Westcon-Comstor partners to provide a comprehensive suite of AWS solutions to their customers, encompassing cloud consultancy, migration services, FinOps, AWS Marketplace excellence and security-aligned professional services.

Founded in 2017, Rebura specialises in supporting AWS cloud migrations and modernisations as well as SaaS and DevOps capabilities across the UK, Nordics and central Europe.

In 2023 Rebura and AWS signed a strategic collaboration agreement, highlighting Rebura’s value to AWS. Rebura now holds seven competencies with AWS including migration, Microsoft Workloads and DevOps.

A qualified and fully accredited AWS advanced service partner and solution provider, Rebura supports companies of all sizes as they build and optimise their apps and workloads on AWS, increasing productivity, scalability, cost efficiency and security.

Following the acquisition, Westcon-Comstor – which recently became the first distributor to achieve AWS Security Competency status in Asia Pacific (APAC) and is an approved distributor of AWS products and solutions in the region – will offer Rebura consulting services incrementally through its existing lines of business; Westcon and Comstor.

Rebura will be maintained as a separate standalone organisation and form the foundation of Westcon-Comstor’s AWS line of business, leveraging Westcon-Comstor’s extensive global network of technology resellers, systems integrators and service providers to help more end-user businesses and partners on their cloud migration journey.

Following a period of sustained organic growth, including double-digit revenue increases for the past two financial years, the deal represents a new pillar in Westcon-Comstor’s growth strategy to focus on targeted, strategic acquisitions.

“Migrating workloads to the cloud and maintaining security resilience are two of the biggest challenges faced by end-user businesses,” Westcon-Comstor CEO David Grant said.

“This represents a significant opportunity for the channel, but many of our partners do not have the AWS migration and security skills needed to support their customers on this journey. Thanks to this exciting acquisition, our partners will now be able to access these capabilities through Rebura as part of a seamless and unique proposition.”

Rebura founder and CEO Aaron Rees said it has been one of the fastest growing AWS consulting and service partners, and this marks an exciting new chapter in its history.

“Westcon-Comstor’s global reach and incredibly strong channel connections will give us a much bigger platform from which to grow as we bring our deep expertise across AWS products and services to a wider audience,” Rees said.