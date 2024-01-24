AV and communications specialist Connect NZ joins global GPA group

Connect NZ has become the exclusive New Zealand representative of international collaboration technology and services provider GPA.

Specialising in audio visual and unified communication technology, GPA has offices in over 50 countries and people in over 150 to support enterprise businesses.

Joining the group allowed Connect NZ to provide GPA's standardised delivery and support model to customers with international footprints. Like all GPA partners, Connect NZ is also a shareholder.

"Joining GPA signifies a pivotal moment for Connect NZ," said the company's CEO, Simon Robinson.

"We're not just aiming to grow our customer base; we're passionate about fostering valuable partnerships and collaborating with industry leaders across the globe, all on a foundation of trust and reliable systems."

The partnership also delivered opportunities for knowledge exchange and shared expertise and amplified the impact Connect NZ could have on Kiwi businesses, Robinson said.

With expertise in cloud telephony, audio-visual systems, and device repair, Connect NZ described itself as a one-stop shop for tech integration delivered through partnerships with leading brands.



“Enterprise customers from across the globe can be sure they are in safe hands for any NZ projects, just as New Zealand headquartered customers should be excited about GPA New Zealand’s capability to help support them across the globe," said GPA CEO Byron Tarry.