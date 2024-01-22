Menu
Qrious collects Coalesce data transformation gong

End users are seeking high-speed data transformation services.

Qrious has been named by data transformation platform vendor Coalesce as its A/NZ system integrator partner of 2023, alongside Brisbane-based Lightfold.

Spark-owned Qrious, which offers a range of data, analytics, AI and data powered customer engagement products and services, partnered with San Francisco-based Coalesce a year ago.

Stephen Ponsford, CEO of Qrious, said the company noticed a sharp increase in demand not just for cloud computing but for tools to accelerate speed as well.

“Success in 2024 won’t only be about using big data; but how fast you use it,” Ponsford said.

“Coalesce helps transform data faster, manage changes seamlessly and maximise investment in Snowflake infrastructure.

"With big data analytics now a critical differentiator - propelling organisations toward sustained growth and competitive success in an evolving digital landscape - we’re moving into an era in which how effectively you are able to achieve this will determine success."

Coalesce claims to be the only Snowflake-specific platform designed for enterprise-scale efficiency.

The company's director of strategic alliances, C J Oordt, said this year's winners for their dedication to cloud innovation and transformation.

"We're thrilled to continue strengthening these partnerships and advancing data modernisation, particularly for Snowflake customers," he said.

“In an era in which data-driven decision-making is imperative, effectively utilising big data not only optimises internal processes but also fosters innovation and agility."

Earlier this month, Qrious achieved premier tier partner status from Snowflake.


