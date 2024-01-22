Menu
Accenture NZ reports 56 per cent surge in profits

Revenue increases 18 per cent from $202.1 million to $238.8 million.

The New Zealand arm of global consulting giant Accenture has reported a strong result for the year to the end of August 2023.

Revenue increased 18.2 per cent from $202.1 million to $238.8 million while net profit after tax was up over 56 per cent from $2.9 million to $4.5 million.

Employee expenses lifted from $82.6 million to $91.6 million while subcontractor costs fell slightly to $15.5 million. However, the cost of consulting services purchased surged from $56 million to $85.7 million.

Accenture clients include the Ministry of Social Development, which paid $16.3 million to the consultancy during the year to the end of June 2022 for work on implementating a new Oracle Cloud based financial management information system. 

The firm also provided specialist advice on MSD’s ongoing and massive Te Pae Tawhiti programme alongside other strategic partners PWC and KPMG.

Accenture has been quite acquisitive in the local market in recent years, buying SAP powerhouse Zag in October 2020 for a reported A$45 million. That deal added over 100 IT professionals and contributed to a near-doubling of Accenture's local revenue.

During the 2023 financial year the firm bought the Sydney-based customer insights and advisory business Fifty-Five Five. 

While the total value of that deal has not been disclosed, Accenture's local accounts reported Fifty-Five Five's NZ business was bought for $8.1 million.

After balance date, in November, Accenture also bought Wellington IT services and consultancy Solnet for $22.3 million.


