Microsoft offers Copilot AI subscription

Microsoft has announced the availability of Copilot Pro, a subscription-based platform intended to deliver advanced features of its Copilot AI technology.

Unveiled January 15, Copilot Pro offers capabilities to users wanting to “supercharge” their Copilot experience. Subscriptions can be purchased for $20 per month per person. Users get advanced help with writing, coding, designing, researching, or learning, and the Pro product offers greater performance and productivity.

Copilot Pro offers a single AI experience running across devices, adapting to the context on the web, across applications, and on the user’s phone. Access is provided to Copilot in Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote on a PC, as well as Mac and iPad for Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers. Users also get access to models beginning with OpenAI GPT-4 Turbo. The new Copilot GPT Builder capability, coming soon, will let users build their own Copilot GPT, a customized Copilot tailored for a specific topic.

While Copilot Pro is the best experience for individuals, the company says that Copilot for Microsoft 365, which became available in November, is best for organizations.

Additional new features being introduced in Copilot include:

Copilot GPTs, for customizing the behavior of Copilot on a topic of particular interest.

Copilot mobile app, for Android and iOS. This offers the power of Copilot via queries and chats.

Copilot in the Microsoft 365 mobile app for Android and iOS