Whakatane District seeks replacement for legacy Ozone ERP

Council is not seeking a "like for like" replacement, but better ways of delivering services.

Whakatane District Council is accepting registrations of interest from potential suppliers of a new enterprise resource planning system.

"An ERP implementation is a considerable undertaking, changes and challenges are inevitable," the registration document said.

"The supplier must be willing to collaborate and maintain a healthy working relationship with WDC staff, contractors, and other partners to deliver the best outcome for WDC."



Any supplier should have a successful track record of delivery and support of any proposed solution within an environment where "changes can be short notice and dramatic" and be suitably resourced for undertaking this with the council.



"We are not seeking a like for like replacement of our current ERP, whilst the services we provide are largely unchanged, technology has evolved and our resources are stretched, we are seeking more effective, efficient and better ways of delivering and managing these services."

As at Manawatu District Council, which went to market for an ERP replacement in 2022, WDC's existing software appears to be Ozone.

Ozone was developed by Tauranga-based Origen in the 1990s and had fifteen local government ERP customers when Datacom inked a cheque for the company in 2014.

Datacom found, however, that the software could not be "cloudified" or adjusted to meet new local government requirements and embarked on developing a new platform, now known as Datascape.

Established ERP providers among NZ councils include Datacom with Datascape, SAP, TechnologyOne and Civica among others. US-based Infor has also gained traction with several regional councils and council controlled organisations.

"The solution should be built for the cloud on a proven, widely adopted, modern and forward-looking technology stack," WDC specified.

The core should be solid and ideally non-customisable and contain workflows and features designed to support local government industry practice as well as good, standard business vertical practices, such as finance."

Outside of the core the solution should be extensible and configurable by design so enhancements or extensions do not compromise its integrity or lifespan.

"The solution should be proven and well established in the New Zealand market, preferably within a local government context," WDC stipulated.

Open standards integration is also key as is a fully featured API among other requirements.

Porirua City Council was the first adopter of Datacom's Datascape ERP system in 2019 and has been followed by others including Hasting City Council, Dunedin City Council, Waimakariri District Council and Taranaki Regional Council.

Regional council-owned company Regional Software Holdings is also replacing its Integrated Regional Information System (IRIS) with new software based on Datascape.

The deadline for questions in the Whakatane procurement is midday, 31 January while the deadline for registrations is midday 15 February.