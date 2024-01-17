Menu
Veeam updates ProPartner Network program with ‘predictable’ profitability

Veeam updates ProPartner Network program with ‘predictable’ profitability

Introduces price protections for incumbent partners, improvements to partner margin, expanded deal registration eligibility and more.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Larissa Crandall (Veeam)

Larissa Crandall (Veeam)

Credit: Veeam

Veeam Software has updated its ProPartner Network program with a range of new benefits, including claims to support partner profitability “in a more predictable way”.

According to the vendor, the new benefits include price protection for incumbent partners along with select discounts on maintenance and renewals, as well as enhanced sales and technical training aligned to competencies across the topic areas of cyber security and disaster recovery, software-as-a-service (SaaS), Kubernetes data protection and public cloud.

Improvements to partner margin on the front end are also on offer, claiming to result in greater profit for partners, as is expanded deal registration eligibility and included non-standard pricing scenarios, which Veeam claims will enable partners to further grow their customer base.

Additionally, Veeam also claimed other new benefits include joint customer wins and increased marketing support.

“Veeam is a partner-first company. Partners have been a critical element in Veeam’s success and will continue to be at the center of our continued growth,” said Larissa Crandall, VP of global channel and alliances at Veeam.

“We invest significant time listening to our partners and exploring how we can work better together and of course help them deliver the Veeam Data Platform to secure the best possible outcomes for our joint customers. Successful channel programs must give partners a predictable and profitable business.”

Crandall added that more program updates are due to be announced throughout 2024 via collaborations with partners, alliances and global systems integrators (GSI).

In May last year, Crandall flagged that slight “evolutions” to the ProPartner network were coming, which were based on partner feedback, but said at the time that the changes were due to be introduced later that year.

 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags veeamVeeam Software

Events

EDGE 2024

Register your interest now for EDGE 2024!

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

How MSPs can capitalise on integrating AI into existing services

How MSPs can capitalise on integrating AI into existing services

​Given the pace of change, scale of digitalisation and evolution of generative AI, partners must get ahead of the trends to capture the best use of innovative AI solutions to develop new service opportunities. For MSPs, integrating AI capabilities into existing service portfolios can unlock enhancements in key areas including managed hosting, cloud computing and data centre management. This exclusive Reseller News roundtable in association with rhipe, a Crayon company and VMware, focused on how partners can integrate generative AI solutions into existing service offerings and unlocking new revenue streams.

How MSPs can capitalise on integrating AI into existing services
Access4 holds inaugural A/NZ Annual Conference

Access4 holds inaugural A/NZ Annual Conference

​Access4 held its inaugural Annual Conference in Port Douglass, Queensland, for Australia and New Zealand from 9-11 October, hosting partners from across the region with presentations on Access4 product updates, its 2023 Partner of the Year awards and more.

Access4 holds inaugural A/NZ Annual Conference
Show Comments
 