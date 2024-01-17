Veeam updates ProPartner Network program with ‘predictable’ profitability

Introduces price protections for incumbent partners, improvements to partner margin, expanded deal registration eligibility and more.

Larissa Crandall (Veeam) Credit: Veeam

Veeam Software has updated its ProPartner Network program with a range of new benefits, including claims to support partner profitability “in a more predictable way”.



According to the vendor, the new benefits include price protection for incumbent partners along with select discounts on maintenance and renewals, as well as enhanced sales and technical training aligned to competencies across the topic areas of cyber security and disaster recovery, software-as-a-service (SaaS), Kubernetes data protection and public cloud.

Improvements to partner margin on the front end are also on offer, claiming to result in greater profit for partners, as is expanded deal registration eligibility and included non-standard pricing scenarios, which Veeam claims will enable partners to further grow their customer base.

Additionally, Veeam also claimed other new benefits include joint customer wins and increased marketing support.



“Veeam is a partner-first company. Partners have been a critical element in Veeam’s success and will continue to be at the center of our continued growth,” said Larissa Crandall, VP of global channel and alliances at Veeam.

“We invest significant time listening to our partners and exploring how we can work better together and of course help them deliver the Veeam Data Platform to secure the best possible outcomes for our joint customers. Successful channel programs must give partners a predictable and profitable business.”

Crandall added that more program updates are due to be announced throughout 2024 via collaborations with partners, alliances and global systems integrators (GSI).

In May last year, Crandall flagged that slight “evolutions” to the ProPartner network were coming, which were based on partner feedback, but said at the time that the changes were due to be introduced later that year.