Dicker Data appoints NZ sales leader as Meyer departs

Dicker Data appoints NZ sales leader as Meyer departs

Linda Meyer takes on a role with one of Dicker Data's vendors.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Veronica Datson (Dicker Data)

Veronica Datson (Dicker Data)

Credit: Supplied

Dicker Data has promoted Veronica Datson to the role of general manager of commercial sales for its New Zealand business. 

Datson is tasked with leading Dicker's salesforce, building the local partner relationships already in place and increasing the company's presence and relevance with those partners.

“Veronica is a passionate, customer focused professional who brings extensive sales experience," said Dicker Data's executive director and chief operating officer for A/NZ, Vlad Mitnovetski.

"She understands the distribution ecosystem well and has been instrumental in driving the success of our consumer division in recent years."

Datson, who has worked in both distribution and for HP over the course of a 23-year career in the A/NZ IT channel, said she was looking forward to officially starting in her new role.

"I’ve worked closely with the team I’ll now be leading for a number of years and can confidently say it’s their experience, expertise and can-do attitude that play a huge role in Dicker Data being the go-to distributor for thousands of Kiwi partners each month," she said.

"I’m looking forward to working with all of our teams to help our channel partners accelerate their growth in 2024 and beyond.”

Datson will be hands-on ensuring the company’s ecosystem of partners have access to the support they need to deliver on the needs of end-customers and are reaching their full potential. 

She replaces outgoing NZ sales leader Linda Meyer who has accepted a role with an as yet unnamed Dicker Data vendor partner. 

“Linda had an amazing four years with Dicker Data NZ and she has done a fantastic job, driving strong customer engagement through the various acquisitions and integrations we’ve undertaken and partner feedback has always been exceptional," Mitnovetski said.

Earlier this month, Juniper Networks extended its local distribution to include Dicker Data NZ.


